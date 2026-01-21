World's Largest Business Brokerage Joins Forces with BizScout in Industry-First Marketplace Partnership

Deal aims to accelerate connections between serious buyers and active, professionally represented listings.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors® (Transworld), the world's largest business brokerage firm, today announced a strategic partnership with BizScout, the fastest-growing small business acquisition marketplace and data platform.

Under the multi-year agreement, all active Transworld listings will be featured on the BizScout platform. This marks the first time Transworld has entered into a partnership of this kind, significantly expanding the reach of its extensive inventory to BizScout's community of verified, high-intent buyers.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in how we connect sellers with qualified buyers," said JT Tatem, President of Transworld Business Advisors. "BizScout has built a unique platform where serious buyers come to find legitimate opportunities. By bringing our extensive inventory to their marketplace, we're giving our clients access to a new generation of entrepreneurs ready to acquire businesses."

For BizScout users, the partnership delivers immediate access to vetted, actively brokered listings from Transworld's network of over 1000 brokers across 250+ offices worldwide. The integration leverages BizScout's proprietary data tools to provide buyers with enhanced insights into deal structure, valuation ranges, and market positioning.

"Transworld brings something the market desperately needs: credible supply," said Codie Sanchez, CEO of BizScout. "Our buyers don't want to wade through stale listings or unresponsive brokers. This partnership ensures they're seeing real businesses, actively for sale, backed by professional representation. It's a game-changer for the marketplace."

Additional Support for Direct Sellers

As part of the expanded partnership ecosystem, BizScout will also offer sellers who come to the platform directly the option to consult with Exit Factor, a business services firm specializing in valuation and exit readiness. Exit Factor's team helps business owners improve their financial presentation and positioning before bringing their companies to market.

"For owners considering a sale, preparation matters," said Jessica Fialkovich, Founder and President of Exit Factor. "We help sellers tell their story more effectively and avoid leaving money on the table."

What This Means for the Market

The partnership addresses a persistent challenge in the small business acquisition space: connecting serious buyers with quality inventory while maintaining transaction efficiency.

For buyers using BizScout, the partnership means:

Access to professionally brokered business listings from the world's largest brokerage network

Verified active status on all Transworld inventory

Enhanced deal analysis through BizScout's data platform

For Transworld sellers, the partnership delivers:

Expanded exposure to BizScout's verified buyer community

No additional listing fees

Access to BizScout's marketplace analytics and buyer engagement tools

With over 100,000 users, BizScout has established itself as the fastest-growing destination for entrepreneurs seeking to acquire small businesses through a combination of proprietary data tools, deal flow, and buyer verification systems.

For more information, please visit www.bizscout.com and www.tworld.com .

About Transworld Business Advisors

Transworld Business Advisors® (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sale specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com .

About BizScout

BizScout is the fastest-growing small business acquisition marketplace and data platform built to make buying and selling small businesses faster and more transparent. The platform provides access to thousands of on-market, and off-market listings, real-time valuation tools, and integrated deal management resources designed to streamline the acquisition process from discovery to close. Founded to address inefficiencies in the small business M&A market, BizScout serves over 100,000 buyers and works with brokers, sellers, and financing partners to facilitate transparent, efficient transactions. For more information, visit www.bizscout.com.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor™ offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's part of the United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants representing the best of their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. Following its franchise launch in 2024, the company was ranked #1 in the business coaching/services category on Entrepreneur's 2025 Top New & Emerging Franchises and was also named among Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

CONTACT: Media Contact for Transworld: Kip Hunter Marketing: Nicole Lewis, [email protected], 305-803-9177, Kip Hunter, [email protected], 954.303.5551; Media Contact for Exit Factor: TilsonPR, Sharyn Frankel, [email protected]; Media Contact for BizScout: Bobby Graham, President of BizScout, [email protected].

