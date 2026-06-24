TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST SUMMIT TO RETURN FOR THIRD YEAR IN NEW YORK CITY

BARRY DILLER AND REGINA KING TO HEADLINE EVENT EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF TRAVEL

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure will host the third annual World's Best Summit on July 14-15 at the People Inc. offices in New York City. Presented by Capital One Travel, this global gathering will bring leaders across travel, hospitality, media, and culture together for two days of programming examining the ideas and experiences shaping the industry today.

Travel + Leisure | World's Best Summit New York 2026

Curated by Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford and moderated by Travel + Leisure editors, the Summit will cover a range of topics, from the growing role of AI in luxury travel to how brands are redefining hospitality for the modern traveler. The event will also feature keynote conversations led by Gifford with Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of People Incorporated and Expedia Group, as well as Oscar-winning actress, director, and producer Regina King.

"From hospitality and media to fashion and technology, travel is increasingly shaped by a wide range of industries and perspectives," said Jacqueline Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "The World's Best Summit is designed to bring together voices from across industries to explore the ideas and experiences shaping travel today, and where it goes next."

Featured speakers and panelists at this year's Summit include Jo Bailes (CEO, Singita), Francisco Costa (founder & chief creative officer, Costa Brazil), Valentina De Santis (owner, Passalacqua, Lake Como), Audrey Gelman (owner, Six Bells Country Inn), Gregory Gourdet (chef & culinary director, Printemps New York), Scotty James (Olympic medalist & world champion snowboarder), Charlene Kaye (musician & comedian), Rachel Karten (author of Link in Bio), Brooks Laich (former NHL athlete & founder, World Playground), Antoni Porowski (host & bestselling author), and more.

Highlights from the programming include:

America 250: The Future of Domestic Travel: As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, the travel industry is reflecting on the future of domestic tourism and evolving traveler behavior. Industry leaders will discuss emerging destinations, changing consumer expectations, and how communities across the country are positioning themselves for the next era of American travel.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, the travel industry is reflecting on the future of domestic tourism and evolving traveler behavior. Industry leaders will discuss emerging destinations, changing consumer expectations, and how communities across the country are positioning themselves for the next era of American travel. The Business of Travel: Investopedia Editor in Chief Caleb Silver and Sarah Moore, Head of Capital One Travel, will explore the state of consumer spending across the travel industry.

Editor in Chief Caleb Silver and Sarah Moore, Head of Capital One Travel, will explore the state of consumer spending across the travel industry. Privacy Redefined: How Exclusive Aviation is Changing the Game: Private aviation is redefining the luxury travel experience by offering travelers greater privacy, efficiency, and access to hard-to-reach destinations. Industry experts will discuss how exclusive aviation providers and hospitality brands are raising the bar on personalized service and seamless travel.

Private aviation is redefining the luxury travel experience by offering travelers greater privacy, efficiency, and access to hard-to-reach destinations. Industry experts will discuss how exclusive aviation providers and hospitality brands are raising the bar on personalized service and seamless travel. The Intersection of Travel and Fashion: As the travel and fashion industries become increasingly intertwined, this conversation will explore how luxury brands, hotels, and retailers are shaping destination-driven experiences and redefining the way travelers shop, stay, and explore.

As the travel and fashion industries become increasingly intertwined, this conversation will explore how luxury brands, hotels, and retailers are shaping destination-driven experiences and redefining the way travelers shop, stay, and explore. Defining "Good Service" in 2026: As luxury experiences continue to evolve, leaders across hospitality and travel will discuss what exceptional service looks like today and how brands can keep pace with the changing needs of modern travelers.

Capital One Travel is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 World's Best Summit. Supporting sponsors include AmaWaterways, Explore Charleston, Hyatt's Inclusive Collection, IHG Hotels & Resorts, National Car Rental, New Orleans & Company, Princess Cruises, Singapore Airlines, TCS World Travel, and Visit Williamsburg.

For additional information and to purchase tickets to the event, visit worldsbestsummit.com.

SOURCE People Inc.