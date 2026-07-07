TRAVEL + LEISURE ANNOUNCES 2026 WORLD'S BEST AWARDS, SHOWCASING THE TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS, HOTELS, AIRLINES, AND MORE

FROM A HISTORIC BOSTON HOTEL TO A REIMAGINED JERSEY SHORE INN, BOUTIQUE PROPERTIES SHINE IN THIS YEAR'S RANKINGS

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel + Leisure today announced the results of its 2026 World's Best Awards, revealing the destinations, hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and travel experiences that earned top honors from readers around the world. With insights from more than 207,000 readers, the annual survey offers a snapshot of the places, brands, and experiences resonating with travelers today. The full list of winners is available now on travelandleisure.com and in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 17.

Travel + Leisure World's Best 2026

This year's rankings highlight a mix of first-time winners, standout newcomers, and enduring favorites. Koh Samui, Thailand, earned the distinction of Best Island in the World for the first time, while EVA Air rose to the top spot among international airlines. New and reimagined hotels also made an impression on readers, with Patina Osaka in Japan named the Best Hotel in the World and Hotel Albatross in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, taking top honors as the Best Continental Inn in the U.S. Meanwhile, Santa Fe, New Mexico, retained its position as the Best City in the U.S., continuing its appeal among travelers seeking distinctive destinations rich in culture and history.

"This year's rankings showcase a mix of exciting newcomers and enduring favorites," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure. "From Koh Samui's rise to the top of our islands list to the continued popularity of destinations like San Miguel de Allende and Yellowstone, the winners reflect travelers' interest in destinations that feel distinctive, memorable, and deeply rooted in place."

Below are select highlights from this year's World's Best Awards, with expanded rankings and editorial coverage available online.

TOP 10 WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2026:

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Kyoto, Japan Chiang Mai, Thailand Hoi An, Vietnam Oaxaca, Mexico Bangkok, Thailand Jerusalem, Israel Siem Reap, Cambodia Mexico City, Mexico Tokyo, Japan

TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2026:

Santa Fe, New Mexico Charleston, South Carolina Savannah, Georgia New Orleans, Louisiana Chicago, Illinois Fort Worth, Texas Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York Alexandria, Virginia Greenville, South Carolina

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2026 WINNER HIGHLIGHTS:

BEST CITY IN THE WORLD: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

BEST CITY IN THE U.S.: Santa Fe, New Mexico

BEST HOTEL IN THE WORLD: Patina Osaka, Japan

BEST HOTEL BRAND IN THE WORLD: Capella Hotels & Resorts

BEST ISLAND IN THE WORLD: Koh Samui, Thailand

BEST ISLAND IN THE U.S.: Golden Isles, Georgia

BEST U.S. NATIONAL PARK: Yellowstone

BEST CAR RENTAL COMPANY IN THE WORLD: National Car Rental

BEST TRAIN IN THE WORLD: Andean Explorer, a Belmond Train

BEST AIRLINE IN THE WORLD: EVA Air

BEST AIRLINE IN THE U.S.: JSX

BEST AIRPORT IN THE WORLD: Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

BEST AIRPORT IN THE U.S.: T. F. Green International Airport, Rhode Island

BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE IN THE WORLD: Virgin Voyages

BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE IN THE WORLD: Disney Cruise Line

BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE IN THE WORLD: Crystal

BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE IN THE WORLD: Viking

BEST INTIMATE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE IN THE WORLD: Quasar Expeditions

BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE IN THE WORLD: The Oberoi Luxury Nile Cruisers

BEST TOUR OPERATOR IN THE WORLD: TCS World Travel

BEST SAFARI OPERATOR IN THE WORLD: Rothschild Safaris

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host a World's Best Awards celebration at The Pool in New York City in honor of this year's winners, sponsored by Capital One.

Travel + Leisure will also host the third annual World's Best Summit New York this July, followed by the inaugural World's Best Summit London in October, bringing together travel industry leaders for conversations on the trends shaping the future of global travel.

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer, from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink. Travel + Leisure connects with its audience across platforms including the U.S. flagship and six international print editions, digital channels, the annual World's Best franchise and more. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the People Inc. publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

SOURCE People Inc.