Travel Guard Partners with "Spa Weekend" to Send One Lucky Winner and three Guests on a Luxury Getaway

Celebrate "Spa Weekend," opening exclusively in theaters August 21, with a chance to win a luxury escape for four to Terranea Resort in Southern California.

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Guard, part of Zurich Cover-More, has partnered with the movie, "Spa Weekend" to offer a luxury spa escape to one lucky winner and their three guests. Launching today, the Travel Guard Spa Weekend sweepstakes will award one winner with a spa trip for four to Terranea Resort, Southern California's premier oceanfront destination.

The prize trip package includes roundtrip air travel for four to Los Angeles, two nights and three days in a two-bedroom casita at Terranea Resort, a signature spa treatment for each guest, a guided kayaking experience for four and a $500 dining credit to be used at Terranea's collection of restaurants and lounges.

Travel Guard "Spa Weekend" sweepstakes offers luxury spa escape to one lucky winner Post this

In the spirit of "Bad Moms" and "The Hangover," "Spa Weekend," starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris, is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends who realize that somewhere between careers, relationships, families and everyday responsibilities, they've forgotten how to take care of themselves and each other. Burned out and overdue for a break, they escape to a luxury spa retreat for what becomes an unforgettable weekend filled with relaxation, laughter and more than a few bad decisions. Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, "Spa Weekend" opens exclusively in theaters August 21.

The Spa Weekend Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older and will be open for contest entries from August 3 to August 21. There is a limit of one standard entry per person/email, and the winning name will be drawn on or about August 24, 2026.1 For full, official rules, visit here.

"Spa Weekend is a fun reminder that even the most carefully planned getaway can take an unexpected turn," said Rhonda Sloan, CMO, North America at Zurich Cover-More. "While most vacations won't unravel quite like they do in the movie, travel has a way of surprising us. That's why it's worth considering a travel insurance plan before you go. We loved the idea of helping friends enjoy a getaway of their own through this sweepstakes—hopefully with a little more relaxation and a lot less chaos."

Travelers can enter the Spa Weekend Sweepstakes by filling out the entry form here and obtain bonus entries by following the instructions on the entry form.

For more information about Travel Guard, its products and services, visit www.travelguard.com or follow Travel Guard on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

1NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Spa Weekend Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older. Sweepstakes entry period starts August 3, 2026, at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time ("CDT") and ends August 21, 2026, at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. Limit of one (1) standard entry per person/email and a maximum of five (5) bonus entries. Total ARV of Sweepstakes Prize: $10,100. Winning name will be drawn on or about August 24, 2026. Odds of winning depend on number of valid entries received. See Official Rules for complete details. Sponsor: Travel Guard. Prize Providers: Terranea Resort, Getaways by Southwest.

About Travel Guard

Travel Guard, part of Zurich Cover-More, meets the diverse needs of travelers worldwide through its comprehensive portfolio of travel insurance plans and assistance services as well as a network of experienced providers. With global service centers placed strategically around the globe, our 24/7 multilingual team is always just a phone call away and ready to assist when our customers experience travel issues – from lost luggage or minor travel inconveniences to medical emergencies or life-threatening events. We help customers recover from travel disruptions and enjoy their journeys knowing Travel Guard has their back every step of the way. Learn more at www.travelguard.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Terranea Resort

Located on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula, Terranea Resort is a luxurious 102-acre oceanfront destination. Opened in 2009, the resort offers unparalleled views and world-class accommodations ranging from hotel suites to bungalows, ocean-view casitas and private villas. Amenities include The Spa at Terranea, an award-winning 50,000-square-foot wellness destination recently enhanced by a $4.5 million refresh that elevates its breezy indoor and outdoor oceanfront spaces, The Links at Terranea, a nine-hole, par-3 golf course; four swimming pools; a 140-foot waterslide; Marea luxury boutique; 135,000 square feet of event space, ideal for meetings and weddings alike; and five scenic restaurants showcasing the resort's farm-to-Terranea philosophy utilizing Terranea's herb and vegetable gardens, lemon groves and more. The resort also offers unique activities such as falconry, archery, kayaking, paddleboarding, guided coastal hikes, and exploration of nearby ocean coves and beaches. Terranea is a member of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program and Virtuoso Travel Network. For more information about Terranea Resort, or to book your stay, please visit www.terranea.com or follow Terranea on Facebook and Instagram.

About Spa Weekend

Spa Weekend is a comedy from Black Bear, written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (Bad Moms, The Hangover), starring Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris. It follows three friends whose relaxing spa getaway turns into hilarious chaos when their unpredictable friend unexpectedly shows up. Spa Weekend is in theaters August 21, 2026.

About Black Bear

Black Bear is one of the world's leading independent studios, producing, financing and distributing film and television content around the world. Founded in 2011, with offices in Santa Monica and London, the studio is behind a diversified slate that blends critically acclaimed, filmmaker-driven fare with broadly commercial action and genre titles. The company directly distributes films in the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Canada, where subsidiary Elevation Pictures is the territory's top independent distributor. Black Bear's original films include Academy Award nominees Train Dreams, The Imitation Game, Sing Sing, Nyad and Mudbound, as well as Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money, J Blakeson's I Care a Lot and David Ayer's A Working Man. Via its international sales business, Black Bear has sold films including Osgood Perkins' Longlegs and The Monkey, and upcoming films including Marc Forster's Anxious People, starring Angelina Jolie, Aimee Lou Wood and Jason Segel. The company's distribution operations in the U.K. and Canada have been behind Academy Award and BAFTA winners including Edward Berger's Conclave, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist and Sean Baker's Anora. For more information: www.blackbearpictures.com, Instagram: @blackbearpics, X: @blackbearpics

SOURCE Travel Guard