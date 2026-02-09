Travel Guard® launches sweepstakes to send fan to the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Zurich Cover-More travel insurance brand shines spotlight on the national golf tournament to ask:

"What Do You Travel Fore?"

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's leading travel insurance providers has introduced another reason to travel with confidence: Travel Guard, part of Zurich Cover-More, has launched a sweepstakes in advance of the annual Zurich Classic golf tournament in New Orleans.

Travel Guard's Zurich Classic Sweepstakes

The Zurich Classic sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 U.S. states and Canada1 and will be open for contest entries from February 9 to March 22. One grand prize winner will receive two tickets to the tournament, VIP inside-the-ropes access and a meet and greet with eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, as well as roundtrip airfare, a five-night stay at the Four Seasons New Orleans, plus a rental car and valet parking, for the winner and a guest. Two first place winners will receive a premium golf package, including a custom fit driver and a Zurich Classic golf bag, while 10 second place winners will receive a fan package that includes a Zurich Classic pullover and a commemorative ball marker.

"The Zurich Classic showcases the best of New Orleans – it's spirit, generosity and commitment to giving back, with more than $35 million raised for local charities since 2005," said Jeff Rutledge, CEO, North America and Global Partners, Zurich Cover-More. "We're excited to give fans the chance to experience the tournament firsthand, while reminding travelers that protecting their trip is just as important as planning it."

The Zurich Classic, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, will be hosted at TPC Louisiana, and marks the 22nd year of Zurich's title sponsorship. Past champions of the event include Zurich Golf Ambassadors Billy Horschel, Ben Griffin and Shane Lowry.

For sweepstakes details and rules, visit www.travelguard.com/zurichclassic. For more information about Travel Guard, its products and services, visit www.travelguard.com or follow Travel Guard on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

1The Promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Promotion is not available where prohibited by applicable law.

Travel Guard, part of Zurich Cover-More, meets the diverse needs of travelers worldwide through its comprehensive portfolio of travel insurance plans and assistance services as well as a network of experienced providers. With global service centers placed strategically around the globe, our 24/7 multilingual team is always just a phone call away and ready to assist when our customers experience travel issues – from lost luggage or minor travel inconveniences to medical emergencies or life-threatening events. We help customers recover from travel disruptions and enjoy their journeys knowing Travel Guard has their back every step of the way. Learn more at www.travelguard.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok.

Zurich Cover-More is one of the world's largest travel insurance and assistance providers and part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer. We stand for more care, more cover, for all, and we look after more than 20 million of the world's travelers every year, making sure we are there every step of their journey. Our family of customer-facing brands include Travel Guard, Cover-More Travel Insurance, Travelex Insurance, Universal Assistance, World Travel Protection, Freely and Blue Insurance.

