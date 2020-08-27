Travis Credit Union Foundation Launches Local Wildfires Relief Effort

The donations will bring immediate financial assistance to the victims, firefighters and communities that have been affected by the wildfires. Travis Credit Union is covering all administrative costs, so that 100 percent of all donations will go directly towards supporting recovery efforts in the local service area.

"The wildfires are taking a massive toll on our communities and residents of Solano, Yolo and Napa counties," said Barry Nelson, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union. "The generosity of those who wish to give will help as we continue to support the needs of the most affected."

Donations will provide funding for those in need of shelter, food, clothing and cash for necessities. The TCU Foundation will support both immediate disaster relief as well as recovery efforts for the remainder of the wildfire season.

"We are proud to be an organization that operates under the philosophy of 'people helping people,' and encourage all who are moved to contribute, to do so," said Nelson. "Our hearts go out to all who have experienced such devastation. We know their needs are great, and will continue to grow."

To make a secure, tax-deductible donation online, please visit: https://tcufund.org/lnu-fire-relief

Individuals may also send checks payable to the Travis Credit Union Foundation, noting that the donation is for the Wildfires Relief Fund. Checks should be mailed to:

Travis Credit Union Foundation

PO Box 1086

Vacaville, CA 95687-9998

Headquartered in Vacaville, California, Travis Credit Union is a not-for-profit cooperative financial institution serving those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Merced Napa, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, and Yolo Counties. Currently, Travis Credit Union is the 13th largest credit union in California with more than 214,000 members and more than $3.9 billion in assets. As one of the leading financial institutions in Solano, Contra Costa, Napa, Yolo and Merced Counties, Travis Credit Union's strength lies in its faithful commitment to its members and the community; its solid, secure history; and its long-standing track record of dedicated service.

