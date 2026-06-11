Treasurer Maria Pappas to Unveil Indonesian Language Property Tax Guide

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is inviting the public to the unveiling of her office's newest multilingual property tax brochure. The tax guide has been translated into Indonesian and will be showcased during a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 11. The event will take place in room 112 of the Cook County Treasurer's Office located at 118 N. Clark St. in Chicago.

The Indonesian-language guide is the latest addition to the Treasurer's multilingual outreach program, which provides important property tax information in languages spoken by Cook County's diverse communities. In addition to Indonesian, booklets are available in the office in 28 other languages. The goal is to help residents better understand property tax bills, exemptions, refunds and payment options.

The ceremony will be attended by Indonesian Consul General to Chicago Trisari Dyah Paramita and her consular staff. The event is an opportunity to showcase the Treasurer's commitment to making government information accessible to residents from across the world including those from the world's largest archipelago nation which stretches across two continents and more than 3,000 miles.

"This booklet reflects our commitment to ensuring that every resident has access to the information they need to navigate the property tax system," Pappas said. "The tax system can be difficult to understand for lifelong Chicagoans and is even more intimidating for newcomers to Cook County. That's why I'm proud to support Cook County's Indonesian immigrant community with this brochure and by celebrating their many contributions to our region."

As part of the event, Treasurer Pappas will present Certificates of Excellence to distinguished members of the Indonesian American community in recognition of their achievements and contributions to civic engagement, education, business and community service.

In addition to the educational brochures that are printed and available in the Treasurer's office and online, tax information on our website at www.cookcountytreasurer.com can be translated into more than one hundred other languages.

Honorees: Bobby Liem; Dr.Catur Rismiati; Chairiyyah Hanifah; Citra Yuda Nur Fatihah; Faqih Alfian; Joko Supriyanto; Lea Hartono; Made Dyah Sintorukmi Minarno; Martino Tangkar; Muhammad Afif Ramadan; Dr. Mulya Mashudi; Nicholas Erizo; Nyoman Mahartayasa; Ratna Fanita; Renny Dwi Astuti Roberts; Rudy Sarief; Dr. Sanjung Pamarta; Vitri Rachmadiyanto; Yehezkiel Maruli Tua Sitinjak

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas