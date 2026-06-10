Treasurer Pappas to Host Philippine Independence Celebration Featuring Traditional Dance Following Daley Plaza Flag Raising Ceremony

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and the Philippine Independence Week Committee will commemorate Philippine Independence with a reception on June 10 to honor distinguished Filipino American civic, business, cultural and community leaders whose contributions have strengthened Cook County and Chicagoland.

The recognition ceremony will feature traditional dancing and will take place in the Treasurer's Office immediately following the noon-time Flag Raising in Daley Plaza. After festivities conclude outside, the public is invited to attend the reception across the street at 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112 on the first floor of the County Building. Philippine Consul General to Chicago Melanie Rita B. Diano will also be in attendance. During the event, Treasurer Pappas will present Certificates of Excellence to outstanding Filipino American leaders in recognition of their achievements and service to the community.

"Philippine Independence Day is a time to celebrate the remarkable history, resilience and accomplishments of Filipino Americans who have helped shape Cook County for generations," said Pappas. "More than 60,000 Filipino Americans call Cook County home, contributing to every facet of our society—from healthcare and education to business, technology, public service, hospitality and the arts. Their hard work, leadership and commitment to community continue to strengthen our county, and we are proud to recognize these exceptional individuals as we celebrate the enduring legacy of Philippine independence."

Observed annually on June 12, Philippine Independence Day celebrates the proclamation of Philippine independence from Spain in 1898. It also represents the Filipino people's enduring pursuit of freedom, democracy and self-determination.

Honorees include a diverse cross-section of leaders who through their dedication and achievements continue to inspire future generations and strengthen the bonds that unite Cook County's vibrant and diverse communities.

Honorees: Reynel Espiritu, chairperson, Philippine Independence Week Committee (PIWC); Brenda Stevens, cultural show chairperson, PIWC; Mercy Matousek, president, PIWC; Dely Villalon, executive correspondence officer, PIWC; Lodi Po, chairperson-elect 2027, PIWC; Hermie Espiritu, donor gifts coordinator, PIWC, Ella Basilio, chairperson, Chicago Philippine Seniors Association; Marilyn McLean, Chicago Bayanihan Lions Humanitarian Service Club; Joshua Bicoy, president, Zamboanga Del Norte Association of Illinois; Lou Ella Rose Cabalona, artistic director, SamaSama Project; Cate Cauguiran, reporter ABC 7 Chicago; Mae Espina, president, Philippine American Chamber of Commerce and senior regional banking manager, Huntington Bank; Veronica Leighton, editor-in-chief, ViaTimes/CPRT; Ginger Leopoldo, executive director CIRCA Pintig; Gen Presbitero, chief nurse officer, Thorek Memorial Hospital; Melvin Reyes, owner and founder, Mano Modern Café; RJ Silva, artistic director, CIRCA Pintig; Ann Teano, executive producer, MJD Productions and charter president, Chicago Nurses for Diabetes.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas