Treasurer Pappas to Host Ecuadorian Independence Day Reception Following Daley Plaza Flag Raising Ceremony

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Ecuadorian Consul General to Chicago Christian Espinoza will commemorate Ecuador's Independence with a reception honoring the cultural contributions of Ecuadorian Americans to Cook County. The ceremony will follow the annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony in Daley Plaza.

The reception will take place in the Treasurer's Office after the noon-time flag raising. After the outdoor festivities, members of the public are invited to join the Treasurer by walking across the street to 118 N. Clark Street, Room 112, on the first floor of the County Building. The event will feature traditional Ecuadorian music and dance celebrating the country's vibrant culture and enduring traditions.

"Ecuador's Independence Day is an opportunity to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Ecuadorian Americans who've enriched Cook County through their hard work, entrepreneurship, civic engagement and commitment to family and community," said Pappas. "Our county is strengthened by the diversity of its residents, and we're proud to recognize the more than 30,000 Ecuadorians who call Cook County home by celebrating their contributions to the social, cultural and economic life of Cook County."

Observed annually on August 10, Ecuador's Independence Day commemorates the country's first declaration of independence from Spanish colonial rule in 1809, known as the "First Cry of Independence." That first "Cry" resulted in 13 more years of struggle before the Spanish were ultimately defeated in May of 1822. The observance honors Ecuador's enduring commitment to freedom, democracy and national pride while celebrating the traditions and accomplishments of Ecuadorians both at home and abroad.

The reception will provide an opportunity to honor local community leaders by presenting them with Certificates of Excellence.

Honorees: Dr. Blanca Rosa Chattin Villavicencio, dentist and PhD researcher; Alba Layana Izurieta, professional violinist and Musette Strings Academy owner.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas