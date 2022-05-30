Treasury Automation: The Evolving Landscape and Adapting to Increased Expectations

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Treasury Automation: Adapting to Increased Expectations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automating treasury operations has been a steady goal in corporate finance since at least the mid-2000s. The increasing technology capabilities of the past several years, along with the pandemic, which has refocused the corporate world on liquidity, have combined to help shift treasury automation into a higher gear.

In the Treasury Automation report, the analyst reviews the traditional and now changing role of treasury management into a more strategic resource for the CFO.

Forward-thinking financial institutions, traditional treasury management solution providers, and latest generation fintechs are striving to assist their corporate clientele to optimize their capabilities in treasury operations. Companies are looking to their providers to help move them to a new level of effectiveness.

Highlights of the report include:

A detailed review of the traditional role of treasury management and the key functions of treasury operations.

An analysis of the shifts occurring in strategic expectations around treasury management.

A breakdown of four key technology trends that are impacting the efficiency and effectiveness of corporate financial operations.

A case summary of how one institution used technology to become a more strategic partner for a corporate client.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Treasury-at-a-Glance

The Evolving Landscape

Conclusion

CFOs see big changes in the role of treasury

Digitalization is top of mind for treasury

API standardization remains a challenge

Fast access to multiple components of the corporate financial landscape is a key to treasury intelligence

