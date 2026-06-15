Recognized for market leadership in solving the last-mile problem in AI through domain-led transformation for enterprises across industries worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global leader in data science and AI solutions, today announced that it has been named the 2026 Databricks C&SI Business Transformation Partner of the Year at the annual Databricks Data + AI Summit. The award recognizes Tredence's leadership, enabling organizations worldwide to solve the last-mile problem in AI and accelerating business transformation through domain-driven innovation, modern data foundations, and scalable operationalization of AI across industries.

Tredence Named 2026 Databricks Business Transformation Partner of the Year

Over the past year, Tredence and Databricks have powered large-scale transformation programs for Fortune 500 enterprises across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, and our joint customers across retail, CPG, healthcare, TMT, travel and hospitality, and industrial sectors have realized hundreds of millions of dollars in measurable business impact. Backed by deep, sustained investments in the Databricks partnership with Gold partner status, a dedicated Databricks Business Unit, and 850+ certified Databricks practitioners, Tredence has emerged as the trusted transformation partner for enterprises seeking to lead with Data and AI at the core.

"Solving the last mile of AI has been Tredence's founding obsession, and it's been our north star ever since," said Shashank Dubey, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Tredence. "This recognition is a powerful reflection of the trust our clients place in us to drive their most ambitious transformation agendas. It is also a validation of the bet we made years ago, that true impact lives at the intersection of deep industry context, modern data foundations, and AI that earns its place at the heart of how enterprises operate, decide, and grow."

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Databricks Business Transformation Partner of the Year. Our partnership with Databricks has been a cornerstone of Tredence's growth strategy, one that has consistently strengthened through transformative customer engagements, continuous technical innovation on the Databricks platform, and a shared commitment to advancing the broader Databricks community. That foundation is fueling our global expansion in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC while unlocking new growth across industries. As Agentic AI and decision intelligence become the new playbook for enterprise growth, we are doubling down on our commitment to lead this shift with Databricks by our side." said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence.

"The most successful organizations today are those that can turn raw data into real business impact. Tredence, our 2026 Business Transformation Partner of the Year, stands out in helping customers make that leap," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, Global Partnerships at Databricks. "Their ability to execute complex transformations on the Databricks platform helps our joint customers move faster and put AI to work in meaningful, measurable ways."

The Tredence–Databricks partnership continues to shape how global enterprises modernize data, scale AI, and unlock new sources of growth.

Retail: Reduced time-to-insight by 80–90% and saved 40–60 analyst hours per month for a Fortune 500 US retailer, embedding GenAI-powered analytics directly into Power BI workflows using Databricks Agent Bricks and Genie Service.

Reduced time-to-insight by 80–90% and saved 40–60 analyst hours per month for a Fortune 500 US retailer, embedding GenAI-powered analytics directly into Power BI workflows using Databricks Agent Bricks and Genie Service. Consumer Goods: Delivered $10M+ in cost savings and 60%+ reduction in data access time for a leading global CPG enterprise, deploying a multi-agent autonomous decision intelligence platform on Databricks with Databricks Genie-powered Text-to-SQL and multi-turn conversational analytics.

Delivered $10M+ in cost savings and 60%+ reduction in data access time for a leading global CPG enterprise, deploying a multi-agent autonomous decision intelligence platform on Databricks with Databricks Genie-powered Text-to-SQL and multi-turn conversational analytics. Healthcare: Reduced platform costs by 70% for a leading home health org, built on the Databricks Medallion Architecture with Unity Catalog for governed, self-serve analytics at scale.

Reduced platform costs by 70% for a leading home health org, built on the Databricks Medallion Architecture with Unity Catalog for governed, self-serve analytics at scale. Pharma: Achieved 60% faster drug discovery to market for a global biopharma, with Agentic AI digital co-workers and a Databricks Lakehouse-powered Smart Manufacturing Control Center, transforming quality and speed-to-patient.

Achieved 60% faster drug discovery to market for a global biopharma, with Agentic AI digital co-workers and a Databricks Lakehouse-powered Smart Manufacturing Control Center, transforming quality and speed-to-patient. TMT: Drove $20M+ in savings and 50% lower operational costs for a Tier 1 US Mobile Services Provider, deploying a Databricks-native document intelligence platform on Agent bricks, AI Parse, and Lakebase to transform lease lifecycle management at scale.

Drove $20M+ in savings and 50% lower operational costs for a Tier 1 US Mobile Services Provider, deploying a Databricks-native document intelligence platform on Agent bricks, AI Parse, and Lakebase to transform lease lifecycle management at scale. Industrials & Manufacturing: Achieved 60–70% faster deployment for a leading multinational conglomerate, deploying a production-grade conversational platform on Databricks with a custom multi-agent framework and vector search, enabling 350+ users to access trusted, real-time insights through natural language.

Adding to this honor, Tredence was also awarded the Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year four times and the 2025 Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas, reaffirming its position as a trusted AI transformation partner to the world's leading enterprises.

To learn more about the Tredence – Databricks partnership, visit www.tredence.com. Join us at the Data + AI Summit in San Francisco from June 15–18 at booth #547, to explore how we're helping enterprises lead with data and AI.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, Dubai, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tredence