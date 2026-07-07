Tredence Recognized as a Global Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2026

Redefining data modernization by accelerating decision intelligence and bringing agentic AI to all the data on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, has been positioned as a global "Leader" in the inaugural ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 report on Snowflake Ecosystem Partners for Modernization and AI/ML Enablement Services.

Tredence Recognized a Market Leader in the Inaugural ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Snowflake Ecosystem Partners Report

This independent analyst validation arrives at a pivotal moment, coming on the heels of Tredence being named the Snowflake partner of the year for second consecutive year. Together, these dual accolades solidify Tredence's unrivaled momentum and underscore its unique capability to engineer next-generation AI architectures that modernize data estates, make data AI ready and build & use enterprise ready data agents on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Evaluated rigorously on portfolio strength and competitive agility, Tredence was positioned ahead of legacy Global System Integrators (GSIs) and alongside top-tier firms for "Portfolio Attractiveness" in the ISG report. This milestone validates Tredence's deep expertise in delivering end-to-end data and AI transformations, migrating, modernizing, and deploying scalable AI applications and autonomous agents natively on Snowflake.

"Most enterprises are still layering AI on top of their existing data, rather than rethinking the architecture beneath it. The agentic enterprise requires a fundamentally different architecture, one where domain ontology, a governed context layer, and intelligent execution are engineered together from the ground up." said Sumit Mehra, CTO and Co-founder of Tredence. "What Snowflake's AI Data Cloud enables, and what we have been building at Tredence, is exactly that foundation. The result is agentic systems that don't just retrieve intelligence, they reason within a defined domain boundary and execute with precision. That is what enterprise-grade AI actually means".

"This ISG recognition, combined with our second consecutive Snowflake Partner of the Year award reflects the maturity of what Tredence and Snowflake have built together. Our focus has always been on helping clients move beyond data modernization to accelerated decision intelligence, where agentic workflows operate on trusted data to drive outcomes that are repeatable and measurable.", said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence. "Snowflake's AI Data Cloud gives us the platform to deliver that at enterprise scale, and our domain accelerators give our clients the fastest path to get there."

According to Gowtham Sampath, Principal Analyst at ISG, "Tredence differentiates itself through its ability to bridge the gap between data modernization and business execution. Its Snowflake capabilities are reinforced by domain-specific accelerators, semantic data frameworks, and industry expertise that help organizations operationalize data assets faster, improve decision-making, and unlock greater returns from AI and analytics investments."

For the world's leading Fortune 500 enterprises, Tredence has consistently delivered end-to-end data and AI transformation, migrating, modernizing, and deploying scalable AI applications and agents on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud across multiple continents, delivering measurable business outcomes and accelerating Snowflake adoption.

Visit the Tredence website to learn more how to accelerate decision intelligence with agentic AI or download a complimentary copy of the ISG report. Click here to learn more about Tredence's recent "Snowflake Services Partner of the Year" recognition.

About Tredence



Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, advanced data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials. For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About ISG



ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The ISG Provider Lens™ research series evaluates technology service providers through a combination of rigorous empirical analysis, market data, and real-world advisory insight. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

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SOURCE Tredence