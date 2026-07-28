Trek Health's OpenPayer Surpasses 25,000 Monthly Users in Less Than 4 Months

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trek Health today announced that OpenPayer, its free payer policy search solution, now serves more than 25,000 monthly users less than four months after launch. This milestone reflects the growing demand among provider organizations for a faster, more efficient way to search, monitor, and stay ahead of payer policy changes.

OpenPayer simplifies the time-consuming process of finding payer policies and tracking policy updates. The platform consolidates content from more than 150,000 commercial health plan policies into a single searchable resource, enabling users to quickly locate relevant policies and stay informed about changes that affect reimbursement and operations.

"As payer policies continue to evolve, finding and tracking the right information has become an increasingly time-consuming challenge for provider organizations," said Dilpreet Sahota, CEO of Trek Health. "OpenPayer was built to simplify that process by making payer policies easier to search, monitor and understand. Reaching 25,000 monthly users in less than four months demonstrates how significant that need has become."

Trek Health plans to expand the platform with broader payer coverage, enhanced monitoring capabilities and new AI-powered features as OpenPayer continues to grow. The platform's personalized Policy Watchlists already help users automatically track payer policy changes, with additional capabilities planned to further simplify payer policy management.

"The response to OpenPayer has reinforced how much demand exists for a better way to keep up with ever-changing payer policies," Sahota added. "We'll continue to expand the solution and increase the value it delivers to hospitals, health systems, and medical groups across the country."

About Trek Health

Trek Health helps provider organizations improve payer performance through connected data, intelligent automation, and AI-powered workflows. The platform connects reimbursement market data, contract intelligence, payer policies, and claims data to create a unified view of payer performance. This foundation powers AI-driven workflows that help organizations improve reimbursement, strengthen payer negotiations, and protect revenue.

Media Contact

Ryan Kelly, Senior Director of Marketing at Trek Health

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SOURCE Trek Health