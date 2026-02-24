Trek Health Introduces OpenPayer to Transform Payer Policy Intelligence for Provider Organizations

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trek Health today introduced OpenPayer , an AI-powered solution developed on its Price Transparency Platform to address the growing complexity of payer policy management. As coverage rules and prior authorization requirements evolve more frequently, provider organizations need clear, timely insight into how those changes affect reimbursement performance and overall financial outcomes.

OpenPayer centralizes and monitors payer policy updates, enabling provider organizations to proactively identify policy-driven revenue risks before they impact financial performance. Having already standardized more than 45,000 policy documents from over 100 commercial payers, OpenPayer has established one of the most comprehensive policy intelligence datasets available. Each document is indexed by billing codes, reimbursement methodologies, negotiated rate implications, and service lines, ensuring policy content is structured for rigorous financial and operational analysis rather than as a static reference.

Built on this foundation, OpenPayer offers an AI-driven, natural-language search experience that lets users query payer policies in plain English and generate shareable, source-cited publications for internal teams. Users can subscribe to their specific findings and shared publications to receive continuous updates as policies change, replacing manual monitoring with automated visibility.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered, natural language search across thousands of payer policy documents

Real-time monitoring of policy updates across commercial payers

Creation of internal policy publications that can be shared organization-wide

Subscription-based alerts that deliver continuous updates as policies change

Searchable, standardized documentation to reduce administrative burden

OpenPayer is available as a standalone solution, allowing provider organizations to access the intelligence engine directly without broader platform implementation or extended deployment cycles. This open-access approach makes structured, continuously updated payer policy data available across the market, independent of existing technology infrastructure.

"Policy changes are one of the most overlooked drivers of revenue leakage," said Dilpreet Sahota, CEO and co-founder of Trek Health. "Every provider organization, regardless of size or existing technology stack, should have access to clear, actionable policy intelligence. OpenPayer was built to be openly accessible because protecting margin and reducing denial risk should not depend on complex platform adoption. By combining AI-driven search with real-time policy monitoring, we're raising the standard for how providers manage reimbursement risk and prepare for negotiations."

OpenPayer reinforces Trek Health's mission to empower provider organizations with the insights, tools, and strategic guidance needed to secure optimal commercial reimbursement and drive sustainable growth.

About Trek Health



Trek Health helps provider organizations strengthen margins by unifying payer contracts, policies, and Transparency in Coverage (TiC) data into a single intelligence platform. The platform transforms complex rate files into validated, actionable insights, providing a complete and current view of payer performance. With tools for benchmarking, rate modeling, financial impact forecasting, and proactive policy tracking, Trek Health enables provider organizations to anticipate reimbursement risk and negotiate with data-backed leverage.

