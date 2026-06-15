Trella Health Launches Physician Group Explore & Analyze to Help Post-Acute Organizations Identify High-Value Referral Opportunities

New Trella Insights feature helps home health, hospice, and skilled nursing organizations compare physician groups by patient volume, geography, specialty, and referral patterns to improve targeting and accelerate growth.

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, the leading provider of market insights and CRM solutions for post-acute care – now supporting hospital discharge planning via its Repisodic platform – today announced the launch of Physician Group Explore & Analyze, a new feature within Trella Insights designed to help home health, hospice, and skilled nursing organizations identify, prioritize, and engage high-value physician group opportunities.

Compare physician groups by patient volume, geography, specialty, and referral patterns to improve targeting and accelerate growth.

Physician groups play a significant role in post-acute referral patterns and care utilization, yet many organizations lack visibility into which groups generate meaningful patient volume, where their patients are located, which providers are affiliated with each group, and where referrals are ultimately going. Without this insight, teams may spend valuable time pursuing low-fit opportunities or relying on incomplete market assumptions.

The Physician Group Explore & Analyze feature gives post-acute organizations a more complete view of physician group opportunity by bringing together patient volume, geography, practice details, provider composition, specialties, and referral destinations in one place.

"With Physician Group Explore & Analyze, post-acute organizations can move beyond individual physician targeting and better understand the broader physician group dynamics shaping their market," said Kathy Ford, Chief Product Officer. "This feature helps teams focus their outreach on the groups and providers most likely to drive meaningful growth, while giving them the insight they need to tailor conversations with greater precision."

With the new feature, Trella Insights users can:

Explore physician groups by market opportunity: Teams can compare physician groups by skilled nursing, home health, and hospice patient volume, location, specialty, and patient mix to identify high-potential targets.

Teams can compare physician groups by skilled nursing, home health, and hospice patient volume, location, specialty, and patient mix to identify high-potential targets. Analyze group composition and practice details: Users can drill into physician group profiles to understand affiliated providers, specialties, practice locations, addresses, phone numbers, and operational footprint.

Users can drill into physician group profiles to understand affiliated providers, specialties, practice locations, addresses, phone numbers, and operational footprint. Identify high-value physicians within each group: Teams can expand group views to see individual physicians, patient volume, NPI, specialty, and location details to refine outreach strategies.

Teams can expand group views to see individual physicians, patient volume, NPI, specialty, and location details to refine outreach strategies. Understand referral patterns and destinations: Users can evaluate where patients are being referred, identify leakage trends, track performance over time, and compare agency performance side by side.

Users can evaluate where patients are being referred, identify leakage trends, track performance over time, and compare agency performance side by side. Improve sales efficiency and referral growth: By focusing on the groups and providers with the strongest opportunity signals, post-acute organizations can prioritize resources more effectively and strengthen referral pipelines with data-backed decision-making.

The Physician Group Explore & Analyze feature is available for Trella Insights users across home health, hospice, and skilled nursing.

To learn how Trella Health helps post-acute organizations identify market opportunities, strengthen referral relationships, and drive growth, visit https://www.trellahealth.com/demo.

About Trella Health

Trella Health is the AI-powered intelligence and workflow platform that connects health systems and post-acute providers to drive smarter decisions and healthier outcomes. By transforming fragmented healthcare data into actionable intelligence and embedding it directly into the workflows where decisions are made, Trella enables organizations to better understand their markets, strengthen referral relationships, and coordinate care transitions more effectively.

Powered by billions of data points across claims, referrals, patient discharge, and clinical EHR data, Trella supports post-acute providers, HME/DME, infusion, and specialty pharmacy organizations in accelerating growth and improving performance, while helping health systems streamline discharge planning and improve patient placement through its Repisodic platform.

The result is a connected ecosystem where intelligence drives action, workflows enable coordination, and better business and clinical outcomes follow. For more information, visit Trella Health at www.trellahealth.com or follow Trella Health on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Media Contact: Steve Ehrlinspiel, [email protected]

SOURCE Trella Health