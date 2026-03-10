Trella Health Launches CRM Mileage Assist to Automate and Verify Mileage Reporting

Automated GPS-verified mileage tracking within Marketscape CRM reduces administrative burden and helps agencies cut reimbursement costs by 10–20%

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, the leading provider of market insights and CRM solutions for post-acute care – now supporting hospital discharge planning via its Repisodic platform – today announced the launch of Mileage Assist, a new upgrade now available within Marketscape CRM. This feature is designed to automate mileage tracking, improve reimbursement accuracy, and provide greater visibility into travel-related expenses for field teams.

Automated GPS-verified mileage tracking within Marketscape CRM reduces administrative burden and helps agencies cut reimbursement costs by 10–20%.

Mileage Assist embeds directly into Trella Health's Marketscape CRM, eliminating the need for manual mileage logs and disconnected tracking tools. By using geolocation technology to verify check-ins and automatically calculate distances between events, the solution ensures accurate, event-based reimbursement with minimal administrative burden.

When mileage tracking lives outside the CRM, sales representatives lose valuable time logging travel, and agencies face inconsistent reporting, reimbursement inaccuracies, and limited insight into travel spend. Mileage Assist addresses these challenges by turning mileage into a controlled, auditable process — reducing financial risk while strengthening trust between field teams and leadership.

"Manual mileage tracking creates unnecessary friction for both reps and managers," said Anthony Trosky, Director of Product, at Trella Health. "Mileage Assist brings verification, automation, and transparency directly into the CRM workflow. It saves time for reps, reduces reimbursement errors, and gives leaders confidence in the accuracy of their travel spend."

Automating Mileage Reporting Within the CRM Workflow

Mileage Assist introduces a simple check-in step within the Marketscape CRM event workflow. Using geolocation from a user's mobile device, the system verifies that the rep is physically near the event address and records the check-in time. Once events are completed, the system automatically calculates the distance traveled between visits and generates a reimbursement-ready mileage report — no spreadsheets or manual entry required.

Key capabilities include:

Real-Time GPS Check-In: Confirms a user's location against the event address and automatically records check-in time and mileage.

Manual Check-In Option: Allows users to confirm attendance when GPS is unavailable or events are in the past, ensuring flexibility without disrupting workflows.

Configurable Event Eligibility: Administrators can designate which event types qualify for mileage, encouraging standardized workflows.

Customizable Check-In Radius: Ensures users are within a defined proximity of the event location to complete a verified check-in.

Defined Starting and Ending Locations: Agencies can set mileage calculations to begin and end at Home, Agency, or First Event locations.

Automatic Commuter Mile Deductions: Non-reimbursable miles between a user's home and agency are automatically subtracted from daily totals.

Together, these features create a system-based record that ties reimbursement directly to completed, CRM-logged events.

Driving Measurable Savings and Operational Efficiency

Organizations using Mileage Assist can expect both financial and operational benefits. By reducing manual entry and increasing verification, agencies may see 10–20% savings on mileage reimbursement. Reps save time previously spent on spreadsheets, while managers gain real-time visibility into travel patterns, expenses, and field activity.

Mileage Assist also introduces two new reports within Marketscape CRM:

Mileage Assist Details Report: Provides a visit-level view of events, check-ins, and calculated mileage, enabling sales reps, managers, and administrators to review and verify individual trips.

Mileage Assist Summary Report: Available to managers and administrators, this report summarizes event completion, check-in activity, and adoption metrics across users to monitor compliance and usage.

In addition to direct cost savings, organizations often experience secondary operational improvements after deployment. Because accurate mileage depends on accurate event and address data, teams frequently improve data hygiene, standardize event types, reinforce permission best practices, and strengthen field-level governance.

"Mileage Assist does more than automate reimbursement," Trosky added. "It improves data quality, reinforces best practices, and provides leadership with a clearer understanding of field activity and travel demands. It's a practical solution that delivers immediate ROI while strengthening operational discipline."

About Trella Health

Trella Health empowers meaningful change in healthcare as the leading provider of market insights and CRM solutions for post-acute care, HME, and infusion organizations — and now supports hospital discharge planning via its Repisodic platform. Trella's solutions help organizations identify strategic growth opportunities, optimize performance, streamline care transitions, and advance patient-centered, value-based care. With access to comprehensive, trusted data and EHR-integrated workflow tools, healthcare leaders can make informed decisions that drive operational efficiency, clinical alignment, and stronger outcomes across the care continuum.

For more information about Trella Health's market insights and integrated CRM platform, as well as Repisodic's discharge automation solutions, visit www.trellahealth.com and www.repisodic.com, or follow Trella Health on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Chandani Patel, [email protected]

SOURCE Trella Health