Trellis Expands Agentic Access to the Nation's Largest State Trial Court Dataset Through ChatGPT and Trellis Chat, Building on Its Claude MCP Connector

Legal professionals can now use an AI research agent, not just an AI chat, across Claude, ChatGPT, and Trellis Chat, with access to more than 2.5 billion state trial court records.

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellis, the legal research platform built on the nation's largest state trial court dataset, today announced the launch of the Trellis plugin for ChatGPT and Trellis Chat. These launches follow the recent launch of the Trellis MCP Connector for Claude, which enables users to access Trellis directly within Claude. With these capabilities, users can now access Trellis's more than 2.5 billion state trial court records through Claude, ChatGPT, and Trellis Chat.

The nation's largest state trial court dataset - now agentic.

This new capability combines agentic AI with the nation's largest state trial court dataset, giving litigators a more powerful way to conduct research across the tools they already use.

How it works

Attorneys can ask legal research questions directly within Claude or ChatGPT. The Trellis connectors enrich those conversations with relevant trial court data and litigation insights from Trellis, enabling attorneys to answer complex litigation questions with cited, jurisdiction-specific insights. Instead of relying solely on a model's general knowledge, which does not include access to state trial court data, attorneys can tap into the intelligence available from the nation's largest state trial court dataset without leaving the conversation. Trellis Chat delivers the same agentic experience natively within the Trellis platform.

This goes beyond AI chat. Instead of simply answering a question, users can describe a research goal or desired work product. Across Claude, ChatGPT, and Trellis Chat, AI agents can use Trellis data to plan a research strategy, search billions of trial court records, cross-reference results against real verdicts, rulings, and motions, and verify citations before responding. These are the same steps a litigation associate would take when conducting legal research, compressed from hours into seconds.

For example, an AM100 partner asked Claude Cowork: "Using Trellis, find factually similar California premises liability cases involving large retail stores and alleged notice of a spill hazard." The result was a memorandum, complete with visualizations and charts, that identified relevant California state trial court cases, surfaced the strongest factual analogues, and provided comparable verdicts as damages benchmarks, along with citations to the underlying filings and dockets. It was delivered in seconds instead of hours of manual research.

The data layer that changes how litigators work

State trial courts handle 98% of civil litigation in the United States, yet their records have historically been fragmented across thousands of jurisdictions and difficult to access at scale. While traditional legal research platforms help attorneys understand what the law says through appellate opinions, they provide little insight into how cases are actually litigated, how trial court judges tend to rule, what strategies succeed, or how opposing counsel approaches similar matters.

Trellis was built to close that gap. By aggregating and structuring billions of state trial court records into searchable litigation insights, Trellis enables attorneys to understand the people, patterns, and outcomes that shape litigation strategy, including judges, attorneys, experts, filings, and case outcomes.

"Agentic AI is changing how legal professionals conduct research. There is a real difference between a model that guesses at an answer from general memory and a system that does the research. It plans the work, searches the records, checks the outcomes, prepares the output in a Word document, double-checks its sources, and shows its work," said Nicole Clark, co-founder and CEO of Trellis. "The U.S. state court system is the world's largest, and combining agentic research with the nation's largest state trial court dataset gives litigators a new superpower."

Looking ahead

The Trellis MCP Connectors for Claude and ChatGPT are the first in a series of integrations Trellis plans to roll out, extending agentic access to its trial court data across the tools attorneys already use. Trellis Chat complements these integrations by providing the same experience natively within the Trellis platform.

"AI is quickly becoming a primary interface for legal work," said Alon Shwartz, co-founder and COO of Trellis. "Our goal is to ensure attorneys can access Trellis' litigation intelligence wherever they choose to work. The Trellis MCP Connectors for Claude and ChatGPT are just the beginning, with additional integrations planned to bring Trellis to even more of the platforms legal professionals rely on."

About Trellis

Trellis is the leading source for state trial court data and insights, offering unmatched access to court records, filings, judicial analytics, and litigation intelligence across the U.S. With coverage spanning more than 3,500 courts across 2,500 counties in 45 states, Trellis helps legal professionals research smarter, develop stronger case strategies, and make better-informed litigation decisions. For more information, visit trellis.law.

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SOURCE Trellis