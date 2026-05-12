Trellis Brings the Largest State Trial Court Dataset in the U.S. to Claude -- and Anyone Can Try it for Free

For the first time, state trial court intelligence — rulings, verdicts, judge analytics across 45 states — lives inside Claude.

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellis, the largest legal research platform for state trial courts, today announced the launch of its Claude connector, giving direct access to the largest and most comprehensive litigation dataset in the United States. The connector is available now in the Claude connector marketplace.

Trellis brings the largest state trial court dataset in the U.S. to Claude — giving litigators instant access to judge analytics, rulings, verdicts, and more across 45 states.

With the Trellis connector, you can ask Claude to research how a specific judge has ruled on motions, profile opposing counsel's litigation history, pull verdicts and damages awards in comparable cases, surface relevant filings and pleadings, and vet expert witnesses, all grounded in actual trial court records. Queries run in plain English, with no need to log in to Trellis separately or switch between tools.

The Trellis dataset spans 45 states, more than 3,000 courts, and 2,500+ counties, covering dockets, rulings, verdicts, filings, judge analytics, attorney profiles, and expert witness records, and more. It is the only dataset of its kind built specifically around state trial court litigation (the largest court system in the world) where the vast majority of civil litigation is filed, argued, and resolved, and one that traditional research platforms, which focus on appellate courts, have largely overlooked.

"Litigators have been flying blind in trial courts for decades. The strategy, research, and intelligence that actually wins cases has never been available through any research tool. We built Trellis to fix that." said Nicole Clark, CEO and Co-Founder of Trellis.

The Trellis connector is included in all active Trellis subscriptions at no additional cost. New users can try it for free by connecting to Trellis directly from the Claude connector marketplace. The connector is available on Claude web, desktop, and mobile. To learn more or get setup instructions, visit support.trellis.law/trellis-law-mcp-connector.

"We cracked open the most overlooked dataset in American law, 45 states, thousands of courts, tens of millions of records that legal tech has ignored for years. Plugging that into Claude turns it into legal research infrastructure. Developers can build agents on top of it. Anyone who's ever had to guess how a judge might rule no longer has to, and now they can build entire workflows around that answer," said Alon Shwartz, COO and Co-Founder of Trellis.

The launch coincides with Anthropic's broader expansion of Claude into the legal industry. Trellis contributes the state trial court layer — the cases, rulings, motions, verdicts, judge and attorney analytics that have historically sat outside the reach of traditional legal research tools.

About Trellis

Trellis is the largest legal research platform for state trial courts, built to help litigators research how cases are actually litigated in practice. Trellis aggregates and structures trial court data across thousands of jurisdictions, including dockets, filings, rulings, verdicts, judge analytics, attorney histories, and expert witness records. By making trial court data searchable and accessible at scale, Trellis helps attorneys understand how judges rule, how opposing counsel litigates, and how similar cases have been resolved.

For more information, visit trellis.law.

SOURCE Trellis