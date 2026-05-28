/C O R R E C T I O N -- TrendAI/

In the news release, TrendAI™ Deploys Claude Opus 4.8 to Advance Vulnerability Detection and Risk Mitigation, issued 28-May-2026 by TrendAI over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

TrendAI™ Deploys Claude Opus 4.8 to Advance Vulnerability Detection and Risk Mitigation

Anthropic collaboration advances discovery, prioritization, and remediation

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced it is working with Anthropic and evaluating Claude Opus 4.8 to help developers and security teams detect vulnerabilities faster, prioritize across complex environments, and accelerate mitigation. Through the initiative, TrendAI™ is trailblazing AI security capabilities including understanding context, exploitability, business impact, and remediation.

TrendAI™ is participating in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, which provides credentials to engage in the defensive use of frontier AI models.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "AI is rapidly reshaping vulnerability management, and TrendAI™ is at the forefront. By leveraging frontier models and virtual patching, we're building the future where advanced AI empowers security teams to better understand complex risks, prioritize what matters based on exploitability and business impact, and respond faster. The result is greater speed and proactive risk reduction across the entire security cycle for TrendAI™ customers."

Using Claude Opus 4.8 through Anthropic, TrendAI™ is evaluating how advanced reasoning can strengthen AI-assisted security operations by improving context, prioritization, and remediation guidance across complex software environments. These insights support TrendAI Vision One™ in helping security analysts, AppSec teams, and SOC teams prioritize exposure, map attack paths, and accelerate mitigation—including virtual patching—across hybrid environments. This transforms vulnerability management from a static scanning process into a faster, context-aware risk mitigation workflow. The collaboration between TrendAI™ and Anthropic reflects a shared focus on applying advanced AI to defensive security use cases.

TrendAI™ is helping enterprises reduce cyber risk and safely adopt AI faster by moving security teams from fragmented alert monitoring to governed, evidence-based action. By working with Anthropic and Claude Opus 4.8, TrendAI™ is advancing an AI Security Governance Control Plane that brings together visibility into AI usage, applications, agents, identities, models, data flows, and pipelines; observability across prompts, context, responses, tool calls, API actions, and threat signals; and actionability through policy enforcement, remediation guidance, incident routing, and automated containment. AI-powered security moves beyond detection workflows and into reasoning-led risk reduction.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. AI Fearlessly.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company dedicated to building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its Claude family of models, including Claude Opus 4.8, enables advanced capabilities across a wide range of applications, including code understanding and security analysis.

Correction: An earlier version of this release required an update to the 4th paragraph.

SOURCE TrendAI