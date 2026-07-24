TrendAI™ Adopts Claude Opus 5 to Advance Vulnerability Prioritization, Assessment, and Virtual Patching

As a participant in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, TrendAI applies frontier reasoning to convert vulnerability intelligence into faster protection across hybrid environments

DALLAS, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced it is adopting Claude Opus 5, Anthropic's latest and most capable Opus model, to help security teams convert vulnerability intelligence into immediate protection, from prioritization and assessment through to virtual patching. The move builds on TrendAI's collaboration with Anthropic on Claude Opus 4.8, extending the same defensive focus to a model that delivers step-change gains in advanced reasoning, agentic workflows, and long-horizon analysis. As AI makes finding vulnerabilities easier than ever, the harder problem becomes protecting organizations faster than software can be permanently patched, and that is where TrendAI is putting Opus 5 to work.

As a participant in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, which credentials organizations for the defensive use of frontier AI models, TrendAI is positioned to apply Claude Opus 5 to defensive security as access becomes available. The model is Zero Data Retention compatible, supporting TrendAI's governance and data-protection requirements as it scales AI across security operations.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™:

"With Claude Opus 5, TrendAI can move from vulnerability intelligence to action faster than ever, prioritizing what matters most by exploitability and business impact. Finding the vulnerability was always the hard part. Now the challenge is protecting organizations faster than software can be permanently patched, and frontier reasoning is what changes that equation, extending all the way to virtual patching that protects customers before a vendor fix ships. This is what it means to secure the AI age, fearlessly."

These capabilities support TrendAI Vision One™ in helping security analysts, AppSec teams, and SOC teams prioritize exposure, map attack paths, and accelerate mitigation, including virtual patching, across hybrid environments, moving vulnerability management from a static scanning process into a faster, context-aware risk mitigation workflow.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more: trendaisecurity.com

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company dedicated to building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its Claude family of models, including Claude Opus 5, enables advanced capabilities across a wide range of applications, including code understanding and security analysis.

SOURCE TrendAI