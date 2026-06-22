TrendAI™ Named Trusted Partner in the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program

One of the first cybersecurity vendors selected as OpenAI expands Daybreak from internal testing to a curated group of trusted defenders

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™ (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced it has joined the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program – gaining access to OpenAI's frontier AI capabilities purpose-built for cybersecurity. TrendAI™ is among the first cybersecurity vendors selected as OpenAI expands Daybreak from internal testing to a curated group of trusted defenders, reflecting TrendAI™'s three-decade track record at the forefront of global threat intelligence.

TrendAI™ managed security teams are already deploying agentic triage capabilities powered by OpenAI's frontier AI models integrated directly into TrendAI Vision One™. Security operations triage agents autonomously surface AI-assisted insights within the SIEM platforms, XDR consoles, and threat intelligence portals analysts already work in – delivering contextual triage decisions at machine speed and measurably reducing mean time to triage. Analysts shift from reactive alert handling to the escalation and validation decisions that require human judgment.

The partnership also strengthens TrendAI™'s vulnerability intelligence programs. With OpenAI's frontier cyber capabilities embedded in TrendAI Vision One™ as part of a managed service workflow, this gives threat researchers greater speed and precision in identifying, prioritizing, and disclosing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.Intelligence feeds directly into virtual patching and pre-disclosure capabilities, so customers receive protection at the point of discovery, often before a CVE is published or a vendor patch is available.

Insights developed through Daybreak will feed directly into TrendAI™'s global threat intelligence programs and Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) – the industry's longest-running vendor-agnostic bug bounty program – extending the reach and impact of coordinated disclosure across the broader software ecosystem.

"Integrating OpenAI's frontier cyber capabilities directly into TrendAI Vision One™ is a meaningful step forward for enterprise security teams. Our customers benefit from faster, more precise threat analysis and vulnerability research - without ever interacting with the model directly. This is AI working as infrastructure: built into the products and services security teams already rely on, raising the bar for every organization that depends on them."

- Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™

As a Trusted Partner, TrendAI™ joins a select community of organizations working alongside OpenAI to advance the responsible use of frontier AI for security. The Daybreak program reflects a shared conviction that the most powerful application of advanced AI is fundamentally proactive - giving defenders the speed, precision, and scale to stay ahead of threats before they materialize.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. AI Fearlessly.

SOURCE TrendAI