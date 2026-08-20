TrendAI™ Surpasses $1 Billion in AWS Marketplace Sales as AI Security Co-Innovation with AWS Accelerates

The first APJ-based AI security partner to achieve this milestone

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, a global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704), today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in global AWS Marketplace sales, becoming the first APJ-based AI security partner to achieve this milestone. For customers, it reflects making enterprise security simpler to buy – deployable against existing Amazon Web Services (AWS) committed spend, consolidated on a single AWS bill, and transacted through the channel Partners they already trust.

Simplifying Procurement

In 2014, TrendAI™ became one of the first security Partners to adopt consumption-based billing. It supported the AWS launches of AWS Standard Contract, SaaS free trials, Pay-As-You-Go, and Buy With AWS. Today it supports integrations across more than 80 AWS services, holds 12 AWS Competencies and 5 field-engagement designations.

Built for the Channel

That same commitment extends to the channel. In 2018, TrendAI ™ was a design and launch Partner for AWS's Channel Partner Private Offer (CPPO) - built specifically so Partners could transact through Marketplace instead of competing with it.

AI Security Leadership

Now, that same builder's instinct meets a new reality: organizations are adopting AI faster than they can secure it. That demand is driving the next chapter of TrendAI™'s innovation:

Agentic AI Memory: Most AI security advisors forget the moment a session ends. TrendAI Vision One™ doesn't. Powered by Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Neptune graph databases, its long - and short-term agentic memory turns every past interaction into a sharper recommendation - boosting answer quality and contextual threat response by 20%.

Most AI security advisors forget the moment a session ends. TrendAI Vision One™ doesn't. Powered by Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Neptune graph databases, its long - and short-term agentic memory turns every past interaction into a sharper recommendation - boosting answer quality and contextual threat response by 20%. Connected AI Threat Detection: No more isolated alerts. TrendAI Vision One™ correlates Amazon Bedrock activity - prompt injections, PII exposure, unsafe outputs - with signals across the entire AWS environment, turning scattered warnings into one connected attack story. Security teams catch compromised accounts and cross-service attacks before they escalate.

No more isolated alerts. TrendAI Vision One™ correlates Amazon Bedrock activity - prompt injections, PII exposure, unsafe outputs - with signals across the entire AWS environment, turning scattered warnings into one connected attack story. Security teams catch compromised accounts and cross-service attacks before they escalate. AI Risk Visibility: Attackers don't need a new exploit - a single missed guardrail will do. TrendAI Vision One™ gives security teams centralized visibility into every Amazon Bedrock deployment, hunting down misconfigurations, unauthorized model access, and missing guardrails before attackers find them first. Available directly through AWS Marketplace, without an added procurement cycle.

"TrendAI™ was one of the first technology partners AWS worked with to build AWS Marketplace from the ground up. Surpassing $1 billion in global Marketplace sales as our first APJ-based AI security partner to reach that level of adoption signals the depth of customer demand for AI security built into the platform they already run," said Allison Johnson, Director, Americas Technology Partners Team. "As an exceptional design partner, TrendAI™ helped shape Marketplace capabilities like private offers, consulting partner private offers (CPPO), and consumption-based billing, tools that help customers procure and deploy security solutions faster. Today, TrendAI™ supports integrations across more than 80 AWS services, giving customers unified visibility across their cloud environments. That depth means organizations running AI workloads on AWS can secure them natively, without stitching together point solutions. It's exactly the model we're building on as we extend into AI security together."

"Last year we rebuilt ourselves as TrendAI™, an AI-first security company, because we believe the next decade of security is about AI," said Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™. "Customers are adopting AI faster than they can secure it. Our strong record of innovation gives us the foundation to change that - and help organizations adopt AI securely."

TrendAI's AI security leadership rests on three non-negotiables:

Visibility : map every AI model, application, and agent across the enterprise, in real time. No blind spots, no shadow AI.

: map every AI model, application, and agent across the enterprise, in real time. No blind spots, no shadow AI. Ownership: Secure identity, establish ownership, and manage

access for AI.

Secure identity, establish ownership, and manage access for AI. Observability : correlate that activity with signals across the environment to catch AI-native attacks - prompt injection, data exfiltration, agent hijacking.

: correlate that activity with signals across the environment to catch AI-native attacks - prompt injection, data exfiltration, agent hijacking. Actionability: turn that insight into continuous, board-ready compliance against frameworks like NIST AI RMF and the EU AI Act.

Know every AI tool in use. Stop AI-native attacks in real time. Prove every decision is risk-aligned and audit-ready. Behind it all is TrendAI Vision One™, the company's enterprise cybersecurity platform - backed by market-leading threat and vulnerability research, including the TrendAI™ Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), the industry's largest vendor-agnostic zero-day community.

"Buying through AWS Marketplace meant no separate procurement cycle and no big check upfront - it just landed on the AWS bill we already had," said Tom Petkoff, Senior Network Manager, The Step2 Company. "We went from four dashboards and no single answer to one, covering AWS, our on-premises systems and the plant floor. With a team our size, that's the difference between cleaning up after an incident and stopping the next one."

"Our customers want to buy security the same way they buy the rest of their cloud and AI: through AWS Marketplace, against spend they've already committed. Transacting TrendAI Vision One™ through CPPO lets us do exactly that while keeping the relationship and services with PacGenesis," said Rasmus Pederson, SVP Cybersecurity, PacGenesis."As customers race to secure their AI adoption, that combination matters more than ever."

TrendAI™ has been recognized 9 times as an AWS Partner of the Year, including 2022 Global AWS Marketplace Partner of the Year and 2026 AWS Technology Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific and Japan - its second AWS Partner of the Year title in two years, following its 2025 EMEA win - and TrendAI™ employees have completed over 500 AWS certifications.

For organizations building what's next, security teams can start today: TrendAI Vision One™ is available in AWS Marketplace with a 30-day free trial, deployable against existing AWS committed spend and consolidated on a single AWS bill.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. AI Fearlessly.

SOURCE TrendAI