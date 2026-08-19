Trevor Donovan and Stephanie Bennett Find Love, Hope, and Forever Homes In A Christmas Rescue, World Premiere Original Film Streaming on Great American Pure Flix, November 26 Premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+, November 28

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced Trevor Donovan, Stephanie Bennett, and canine, Niffy star in A Christmas Rescue, a World Premiere Original movie for Great American Christmas, streaming on Great American Pure Flix Thursday, Nov. 26, and premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+, Saturday, Nov. 28 (8PM) .

A Christmas Rescue World Premiere streams first on Great American Pure Flix, Thursday, Nov. 26. Post this Stephanie Bennett, Trevor Donovan, and Niffy star in A Christmas Rescue, a new Original movie for Great American Christmas. A Christmas Rescue World Premiere streams FIRST on Great American Pure Flix, Thursday, Nov. 26.

Set in the charming town of Cedar Ridge, A Christmas Rescue follows dedicated physician Emma Ross (Bennett) who along with her dog, Shep (Niffy), is determined to make her beloved community's annual Christmas Cares celebration the most meaningful yet. When traveling veterinarian, Dr. Matthew McGuire (Donovan) arrives to temporarily take over the local animal clinic, he proposes adding a Christmas pet adoption event to the festivities. As they work side by side to bring people – and rescue animals – together for the holidays, Emma and Matthew discover that the greatest Christmas miracle may be finding a place where both hearts and shelter pets finally belong.

"Christmas is ultimately about hope, compassion, and opening our hearts to others – including the animals waiting for a forever home. Pet rescue is a cause close to both Great American Media and Trevor Donovan, which gives A Christmas Rescue special resonance," said Kaitlyn Haubrich, Chief Brand Officer, Great American Media. "The story celebrates the extraordinary bond between people and animals while reminding us that responsible adoption, fostering, and supporting local shelters are acts of compassion that strengthen families and communities long after the Christmas season end," Abbott concluded.

Niffy, the canine co-star of the film, has a remarkable adoption story that began with her human discovering her in an abandoned building in Saskatchewan, where she was rescued as a puppy and given the chance at a life no one could have imagined. A decade later, that once-vulnerable pup has blossomed into an extraordinary dog whose life seems made for the movies – literally. Niffy has appeared in films and television, competes in the fast-paced canine sport of flyball, and regularly visits personal care homes where her love of people and affection for a good snuggle brings joy to residents. Now, Niffy adds romantic-comedy star to her resume with A Christmas Rescue, a fitting chapter for a dog whose own remarkable story is a testament to what can happen when a rescue animal is given a second chance.

At Great American Media, animal rescue reflects the company's commitment to using storytelling to inspire kindness, connection, and care for those who depend on us. Through programming and partnerships that champion pet adoption and responsible pet care, Great American Media celebrates the remarkable difference rescue animals can make in our lives and the power each of us has to make a difference in theirs. A Christmas Rescue captures that spirit, reminding audiences that some of the greatest gifts of the season begin with an open heart.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

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SOURCE Great American Media