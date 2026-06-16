TriasMD Unveils New Executive Leadership Team to Lead its Next Chapter of Growth

Key appointments include Lee Levanduski as CEO, Andrew Nice as COO, Mike Lembo as CFO, Anthony Todaro as VP of Marketing, Rachel Jensen as VP of Supply Chain & Procurement and Joey Dambroso as Controller.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriasMD today announced a new executive leadership team to drive the company through its next phase of growth. As the parent company of DISC Surgery Centers, TriasMD has built a clinically integrated network of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) specializing in spine, total joint, and musculoskeletal care. The appointments come at a pivotal moment; TriasMD is preparing to open its eighth ASC and expand into Florida for the first time, extending its unique outpatient surgical model into a new region.

Lee Levanduski has joined TriasMD as Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than 30 years of experience spanning clinical practice and healthcare leadership, with a focus on building high-performing physician organizations and scaling ambulatory surgical networks. Andrew Nice has joined TriasMD as Chief Operating Officer. He brings extensive experience in healthcare operations and strategy with a focus on scaling physician-aligned platforms, improving operating performance, and driving sustainable growth.

The announcement also comes at an inflection point for the industry. Outpatient spine is growing at 15.7% annually while Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is expected to remove 285 musculoskeletal codes from the Inpatient-Only (IPO) list, accelerating a broad shift of complex procedures out of hospitals and into ambulatory settings.

"TriasMD's new executive leadership team is well positioned to seize this opportunity, setting the standards for complex outpatient spine and total joint replacement through DISC's centers of excellence," said TriasMD and DISC founder Robert S. Bray, Jr., MD, FAANS, in making the announcement. "I'm excited to see this team advance our mission of delivering safer, more efficient, patient-centered surgical care."

Lee Levanduski joins TriasMD as Chief Executive Officer. Levanduski brings more than 30 years of experience spanning clinical practice and healthcare leadership, with a focus on building high-performing physician organizations and scaling ambulatory surgical networks. He is also an operating partner with Chicago Pacific Founders, for which TriasMD is a portfolio company.

"We're building something that hasn't existed before: a physician-first, physician-led network where surgeons have access to cutting-edge technology and world-class facilities, all within a setting designed around the physician and the patient, not the system," said Levanduski. "Our partnerships with industry innovators reflect that commitment, giving our physicians the tools to practice at the highest level while advancing the field. There is a sustained push across healthcare to move procedures from the highest-cost settings to the most appropriate and cost-effective sites of care. That is exactly the model we have built, and we are now ready to scale it."

Andrew Nice joins TriasMD as Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience in healthcare operations and strategy with a focus on scaling physician-aligned platforms, improving operating performance, and driving sustainable growth. Most recently, Nice served as a Regional Vice President of Operations for United Surgical Partners International, where he oversaw a multi-site ambulatory surgery portfolio in Northern California.

"I am incredibly honored to join TriasMD at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory," said Nice. "As patients and payers continue to prioritize high-value sites of care, DISC Surgery Centers exemplify how complex, specialized procedures can be delivered with greater efficiency and a more personalized approach. I view DISC not only as a leader in spine and musculoskeletal care, but as a driving force shaping the future of the industry."

Mike Lembo joins TriasMD as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than a decade of progressive leadership experience across private equity–backed healthcare platforms, multi-site operational finance, and Big Four audit and advisory. Prior to joining TriasMD, he served as Chief Financial Officer of a multi-state cardiovascular surgery center network, where he oversaw finance, accounting, and strategic planning during a period of platform expansion.

Anthony Todaro joins TriasMD as Vice President of Marketing, bringing more than 35 years of leadership experience across healthcare and consumer markets to his role. Throughout his award-winning career, he has led transformative growth initiatives through strategic brand development, digital innovation, customer engagement, and market expansion.

Rachel Jensen joins as Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement, tapping her proven track record of driving operational excellence and enterprise value across complex, multi-site, high growth organizations. She has led and executed end-to-end supply-chain strategies across urgent care, medical aesthetics, veterinary, and retail sectors, building scalable infrastructure to support rapid expansion.

Joey Dambroso joins as Controller, bringing more than 15 years of experience across public and private companies spanning healthcare, biotechnology, technology, and logistics. He has held finance and accounting leadership roles at Amazon, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and Lineage, following early-career experience in audit at Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"We built this leadership team to accelerate where the company is headed," said Dr. Bray. "The DISC model has proven its value, and with this level of executive leadership, we are positioned to scale with precision, expand into new markets, and set a higher standard for musculoskeletal care.

TriasMD's new appointees join Dr. Bray and current executive leadership team members Michael Bailey (VP of Development), Beverly Kirchner (VP of Compliance) and Catherine Ruppe (VP of ASC Operations). Read all of their bios HERE and download headshots HERE.

About TriasMD

TriasMD is a spine, joint, and musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs. TriasMD positions facilities to thrive by building clinically integrated networks of providers, mentoring surgeons, and monitoring quality across the continuum of spine, joint, and musculoskeletal care. Through disciplined operations and collaborative partnerships, TriasMD helps shape the future of outpatient spine, joint, and MSK delivery. For more information, visit www.triasmd.com.

About the DISC Surgery Centers

The DISC Surgery Centers are known for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, total joint care and interventional pain management. Each state-of-the-art facility is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. These exceptional surgery centers are part of Trias Global, a clinically integrated network of healthcare providers built and managed by DISC parent company, TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmd.com or follow @DISCMD.

Media Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson

[email protected]

310-930-3445

SOURCE TriasMD