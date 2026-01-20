DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana Opens as AAAHC-Accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center

Purpose-built facility expands access to outpatient spine, joint, and interventional pain care in the San Fernando Valley

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriasMD, parent company of the DISC Surgery Centers, announced today that DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana is now open and ready to serve the San Fernando Valley. With a focus on advanced spine, joint, and interventional pain care, including motion-preservation techniques, the purpose-built ambulatory surgery center (ASC) has earned full AAAHC accreditation, confirming compliance with nationally recognized standards for patient safety and quality of care.

One of three state-of-the-art operating rooms at DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana Lobby of the brand-new DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana

At 10,930 square feet, DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana includes three high-technology operating rooms and 11 patient care bays, including five private preoperative rooms and six post-anesthesia care unit bays. The ASC is located at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Lindley Avenue within a newly constructed two-story medical building that also houses DISC's full-service spine and musculoskeletal clinic, an 8,606-square-foot practice with 11 examination rooms.

Turner Construction, the project's general contractor, collaborated closely with TriasMD Executive Architect John Gresko to implement design and construction specifications that define the materials, sterilization, air filtration, infection prevention, technology integration and clinical workflow. The culmination is a state-of-the-art surgical environment shown in other DISC Surgery Center locations to support safety, efficiency, and favorable recovery. In an analysis of more than 200 patients who underwent advanced lumbar fusion surgery at a DISC ASC between 2018 and 2024, patients experienced low perioperative complication rates, no immediate postoperative hospital transfers, and universal discharge within 24 hours.

Designed to support the safe delivery of complex outpatient care, DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana is equipped to treat a range of spine and musculoskeletal conditions that no longer require hospital admission when performed in appropriately selected patients. The ASC will provide a wide array of same-day procedures, including interventional pain treatments, spinal fusion, artificial disc replacement, hip and knee replacements, and other minimally invasive procedures. Advances in surgical technique, anesthesia, and postoperative protocols have made the ASC setting an appropriate site of care for many procedures once limited to hospitals.

"Every aspect of this facility reflects careful clinical and operational planning," explains TriasMD CEO James H. Becker. "But what ultimately drives outcomes is the coordinated work of surgeons, nurses, scrub technicians, and clinical teams within an integrated system that supports patients from initial evaluation through recovery."

DISC Surgery Center at Tarzana becomes the latest addition to the Trias Global integrated network of ASCs, which now includes seven operating facilities across California, with an additional center scheduled to open in West Palm Beach, Florida, later this year. TriasMD expects to announce the physician partners and key clinical leadership for the Tarzana location in the coming weeks.

About the DISC Surgery Centers

The DISC Surgery Centers are known for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, interventional pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine. Each state-of-the-art facility is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. With locations throughout California, these exceptional surgery centers are part of Trias Global, a clinically integrated network of healthcare providers built and managed by DISC parent company, TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmd.com or follow @DISCMD.

About Trias Global

Part of TriasMD, Trias Global is a clinically integrated network of highly specialized spine and musculoskeletal ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) partnered with primary care physicians, laboratories and imaging organizations. TriasMD positions these facilities to thrive by carefully selecting healthcare providers with demonstrated expertise and performance; investing in leading-edge technologies and infrastructure; collaborating with insurers and healthcare institutions; and standardizing quality assurance for complex outpatient procedures through business intelligence and analytics. As a result, all Trias Global ASCs deliver superior care and experiences while reducing costs for patients, providers and payers alike. For more information, visit www.triasmd.com.

