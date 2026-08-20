TRILOGENE AND ENDLESS BIOTECH ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER ELITE TISSUE CULTURE GENETICS NATIONWIDE

Partnership combines Trilogene's advanced Triploid genetics with Endless Biotech's clean plant tissue culture platform to provide cultivators with elite, stable plant material directly from the breeder

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogene Seeds, a leader in Triploid breeding and plant biotechnology, announced a partnership with Endless Biotech to distribute elite cultivars via a tissue culture-based propagation platform. This collaboration aims to provide cultivators across the United States with superior starting material directly from the source.

The partnership merges Trilogene's proprietary breeding capabilities with Endless Biotech's state-of-the-art tissue culture technology. By moving beyond cuttings, growers can now access plants propagated through controlled laboratory processes. This ensures the delivery of pathogen-free material that maintains the genetic integrity intended by the breeder.

Endless Biotech's platform screens for viroids and pests, effectively eliminating the concerns often associated with nursery practices. This creates a foundation for consistency and scalability, which is essential for all production environments.

"We have spent years optimizing elite Triploid genetics for commercial performance. Now, we can deliver these as clean, stable TC plants directly to the cultivator, supported by technical expertise and cultivar-specific guidance." stated Matthew Haddad, Founder of Trilogene Seeds.

Trilogene's breeding platform utilizes a suite of biotechnology—including Triploid genetics, gene-editing, and GMAS—to focus on traits such as potency and yield potential. Their portfolio is tailored for production schedules where reliability is paramount.

"This is a cleaner, more scalable genetic supply chain," added Teddy Pillay, COO of Endless Biotech. "We are connecting the breeder directly to the cultivator to ensure genetic restoration and disease-free plant health at scale."

ABOUT TRILOGENE SEEDS

Trilogene Seeds is a biotechnology firm dedicated to developing elite cultivars through translational science and triploid breeding. Their platform is designed to provide industry-leading genetics that excel across diverse and challenging production environments.

ABOUT ENDLESS BIOTECH

Endless Biotech specializes in tissue culture propagation, offering genetic preservation and disease elimination services. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, their research facility serves as a hub for plant biology R&D, ensuring true-to-type plants for commercial operators.

Jennifer Wysocki | [email protected]

SOURCE Trilogene Seeds