Trimble Introduces Trimble Arc Agent to Safely Automate Manual Workflows for Global Supply Chains

The single, high-performance AI agent moves beyond the limitations of multi-agent setups

The solution offers an expanding, customizable skills catalog designed with governance controls and risk review workflows

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble announced today Trimble Arc Agent, a purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) agent designed to automate office work and eliminate manual processes for transportation and logistics organizations. By reducing reliance on multiple agents, Trimble Arc Agent frees teams to focus on high-level strategy where human decision-making matters most.

Trimble Arc Agent is a purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) agent designed to automate office work and eliminate manual processes for transportation and logistics organizations. By reducing reliance on multiple agents, Trimble Arc Agent frees teams to focus on high-level strategy where human decision-making matters most.

Offered as a subscription-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Trimble Arc Agent connects directly to existing transportation management systems (TMS) and third-party applications like Gmail and Outlook. By securely extracting and validating data from unstructured channels — such as emails, PDFs and spreadsheets — Trimble Arc Agent allows teams to turn real-world inputs into actionable, system-of-record data.

For many logistics teams, unstructured data and multi-agent setups inhibit productivity due to busy work, where teams spend more time managing software than driving strategy. According to a recent survey conducted by Trimble and FreightWaves, 70% of transportation and logistics organizations struggle with manual, repetitive tasks as their leading pain point, stifling staff productivity.

Trimble Arc Agent bridges the gap between the physical supply chain and digital back-office systems by automating the flow of information. Built with core agentic safety features to minimize the risk of AI hallucinations, Trimble Arc Agent empowers organizations to drive faster throughput and reduce operational costs without compromising service levels or margins.

"The market is flooded with disconnected AI tools that require constant babysitting and manual management. We built Trimble Arc Agent to break that cycle by introducing a single, high-performance agent powered by a skills catalog," said Jonah McIntire, chief product and technology officer, transportation and logistics at Trimble. "Arc Agent delivers the predictable, explainable automation the industry has been waiting for and allows for an organization's hard-earned operational knowledge to be retained and executed consistently."

Safety and reliability by design

Trimble Arc Agent is designed with safety in mind, with enterprise-grade AI guardrails and human-in-the-loop controls, designed to ensure that AI-driven decisions are explainable, auditable and supportable. This approach addresses industry concerns regarding AI reliability so that automation does not come at the cost of service commitments or compliance.

The power of the Trimble Arc Agent skills catalog

Arc Agent brings high-level automation to an industry at scale — deployed across the Trimble transportation and logistics network of more than one million trucks and over 1,500 shippers and retailers — in addition to a wide range of back-office tools and applications.

Central to Arc Agent is the creation, discovery and leveraging of skills. By combining a catalog of ready-to-use skills with custom skill-building capabilities, Arc Agent can help address an organization's biggest challenges through simple, natural language.

Beyond these ready-to-use offerings, Trimble Arc empowers teams with intuitive, custom skill-building capabilities. Users can easily adapt existing skills to fit their unique operational needs or build entirely new ones via a conversational interface — without requiring any engineering resources.

Example skills include:

Data Entry (Order Entry & Contract Intake): This skill provides an alternative to manual order entry and contract intake by automatically extracting field data and inputting it directly into systems of record. (Available in North America)

This skill provides an alternative to manual order entry and contract intake by automatically extracting field data and inputting it directly into systems of record. Market Insights: This skill delivers full truckload (FTL) rate intelligence and market benchmarks before every negotiation. (Available in Europe)

This skill delivers full truckload (FTL) rate intelligence and market benchmarks before every negotiation. Customer Support: Delivers contextual, in-product troubleshooting using product documentation and support knowledge. The skill assists users in creating a support ticket with service systems such as Jira or Salesforce if human intervention is needed.

Delivers contextual, in-product troubleshooting using product documentation and support knowledge. The skill assists users in creating a support ticket with service systems such as Jira or Salesforce if human intervention is needed. Personal Assistant: Designed to streamline daily workflows, the Personal Assistant skill consolidates data from emails, calendars, messages and project management tools into a single, prioritized overview with just a single prompt.

Availability

Trimble Arc Agent is available for Trimble customers around the world. Operating on a single-tier subscription with no seat limits or feature gates, users receive 10 hours of agent working time (with additional overage hours available) and automatic access to all new skills and features as they launch. The skills catalog will continue to expand as new skills are added over time.

To learn more about Trimble Arc Agent, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/en/arc-ai-agent.

For more information on transportation & logistics at Trimble, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

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SOURCE Trimble