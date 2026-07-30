Annual conference returns to Las Vegas to solve customer challenges, accelerate AI innovation and redefine the future of work across AEC and geospatial industries

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble announced the return of the Trimble Dimensions User Conference 2026, taking place Nov. 9-11, 2026, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Bringing together global industry leaders in architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and land survey, the event focuses on connecting people, data and workflows to solve complex industry challenges.

Announcing Trimble Dimensions 2026 User Conference and Offsite Expo

The three-day event features hundreds of expert-led sessions, live demonstrations and hands-on workshops. Attendees will see firsthand how AI and connected data environments are moving the industry beyond focusing on individual tasks to optimizing entire systems. From the inaugural Developer Summit to the startup competitions, and the Offsite Expo, attendees can learn, uplevel work and make lasting connections.

"Trimble Dimensions is where the physical and digital worlds come together to solve engineering and construction's toughest challenges," said Rob Painter, president and CEO of Trimble. "As our future shifts from delivering task productivity to systems efficiency — we are turning disconnected data, people and assets into an AI-forward connected ecosystem that empowers our customers' ingenuity."

What to expect at Trimble Dimensions 2026

Keynote: Featuring Trimble CEO Rob Painter, the keynote highlights exciting new solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, enable connected workflows from the field to the office and reinforce Trimble as a platform company.

Developer Summit 2026: A dedicated technical forum for builders, software engineers and systems architects to get the blueprints to turn Trimble's infrastructure into your programmable engine.

Offsite Expo: Learn how to optimize construction and survey technology in a live, interactive outdoor experience at our 15-acre worksite with hands-on project simulations.

3D Basecamp Summit 2026: The premier gathering for Trimble SketchUp enthusiasts to meet peers, share knowledge and learn about the driving forces behind the future of architecture and design.

Session Catalog: More than 700 expert-led sessions, hands-on workshops, and certified training courses designed to help professionals expand their skills and maximize technology investments.

Expo Hall: Engage in a dialogue about technology with peers and industry experts and get personalized demonstrations of open hardware, software and AI solutions as well as third-party integrations from event sponsors on the Expo floor.

Startup Competitions: Spotlighting emerging technologies and entrepreneurs through dedicated startup pitch events, including the Trimble 0-60 Challenge and Construction Startup Competition, where emerging innovators present solutions designed to tackle the industry's toughest challenges.

Construction Innovation Awards 2026: Recognizing organizations that leverage technology to drive innovation, collaboration and operational excellence across construction. Winners to be announced at Dimensions, interested participants can submit entries here: https://go2.trimble.com/construction-innovation-awards.html.

Customer Appreciation Party: Join fellow industry professionals for an exclusive evening of food, drinks and celebration across three distinct, upscale venues at the OMNIA day and nightclub.

In addition to Diamond Sponsor PwC and Platinum Sponsors Esri and John Deere, Trimble Dimensions 2026 is sponsored by a growing list of industry and media sponsors. Attendance for 2026 is expected to surpass 8,000 professionals.

Join Trimble Dimensions

The early bird rate for registration ends on July 31, 2026. To register for Trimble Dimensions, visit: https://reg.trimble.com/flow/trimble/td26/reg/login?regcode=TRIMW.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit: https://www.trimble.com/en/our-company/events/dimensions/overview.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

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SOURCE Trimble