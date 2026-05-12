Trimble to Present at J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble ® (Nasdaq: TRMB) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Painter, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 2:50pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Trimble's investor relations website at investor.trimble.com. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software. More information will be available on investor.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

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SOURCE Trimble