TriNet to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

DUBLIN, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that its President and CEO, Mike Simonds, and CFO, Mala Murthy, will present or participate at the following three conferences:

The 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference, May 13, 2026, at 8:45am ET (5:45am PT).

The Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, June 4, 2026.

A live webcast and replay of the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the TriNet website at investor.trinet.com.

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of Human Resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, offering advanced technology-enabled services that include human capital expertise, employee benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, payroll and payroll tax administration, risk mitigation, and compliance consulting. Our long-term objective is to be the premier provider of HR services for a broad range of SMBs through industry leading benefits, sales distribution excellence, and a world class services delivery model. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.