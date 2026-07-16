TriNet to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 30

DUBLIN, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before U.S. market hours on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) on July 30, 2026, to discuss the financial results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at investor.trinet.com. Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/927481617 or pre-register for the conference call by visiting https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210705/1048397dc5d (note that you will get a unique PIN to enable instant access to the call).

Participants who do not pre-register for the call can still join by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and asking to attend the TriNet second quarter earnings conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the TriNet site for approximately one year.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides comprehensive HR solutions, technology, expertise, and access to world-class benefits that enable SMBs to attract and develop top-tier talent. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.