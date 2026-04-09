Trintech Advances Financial Close with Agentic AI Built for Finance

Teams to identify risk, take action, and accelerate the close with intelligent, in-workflow assistance

DALLAS, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, the global leader in AI Financial Close for the Office of Finance, today announced the expansion of embedded, finance-native artificial intelligence, bringing trusted, intelligent, and explainable capabilities directly into core Record to Report workflows.

As finance teams face increasing pressure to close faster, strengthen controls, and operate with leaner teams, automation alone is no longer enough. Trintech's AI enhances the financial close by identifying risk, recommending next steps, and helping teams execute more efficiently in real time, transforming raw financial data into actionable insight throughout the financial close process.

Embedded AI Across the Financial Close

Designed specifically for finance, Trintech's AI operates directly within key workflows, including journal entries, reconciliations, transaction matching, and close management. At the center of this experience is Beacon, Trintech's embedded, AI-powered assistant, which combines agentic automation, contextual guidance, and real-time insights to help teams work smarter and close with greater confidence.

The latest wave of innovation represents a broad set of Trintech AI capabilities introduced over the past six months, helping finance teams further reduce manual effort, strengthen control, and accelerate the close.

Key capabilities include:

AI-assisted journal entry preparation that reduces manual effort and improves consistency with built-in risk scoring and validation before posting, with Beacon suggesting entries based on historical patterns and supporting data

AI-driven transaction matching and match rule generation that increases auto-match rates, reduces exception volumes, and minimizes reliance on manual rule creation

Proactive anomaly and risk detection that identifies unusual balances, reconciliation variances, and policy deviations earlier in the close process

Intelligent close task prioritization and orchestration that helps teams focus on high-risk and high-impact activities to keep the close on track

AI-generated reconciliation narratives and documentation that streamline audit preparation and improve transparency

AI-powered, in-application guidance through Beacon that provides context-aware answers and step-by-step support, reducing reliance on documentation and internal experts

AI-driven close insights and daily briefings that summarize close status, highlight anomalies, and surface bottlenecks for more proactive decision-making

"AI in finance isn't about replacing accountants; it's about giving them their time back and now we're doing that at a whole new level," said Tamir Sigal, Chief Marketing Officer at Trintech. "Our approach to agentic AI is different. It's grounded in trust, transparency, and control because the future of finance depends on teams trusting the agents working alongside them. By embedding that intelligence directly into financial workflows, we're helping teams move faster, reduce risk, and operate with greater confidence."

Trintech continues to invest in intelligent automation and AI-driven capabilities that help finance teams move beyond manual processes toward more efficient, insight-driven operations; enabling faster closes, greater confidence in financial data, and improved decision-making.

Seeing is believing

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About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

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SOURCE Trintech