Trintech Named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® in Dallas/Fort Worth and Nationwide

Recognition from the National Association for Business Resources highlights Trintech's continued leadership in workplace culture and employee engagement

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, the global leader in AI Financial Close solutions for the Office of Finance, today announced it has been named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For®—both in Dallas/Fort Worth and across the nation— by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

This marks Trintech's 11th consecutive year earning this distinction, reinforcing its sustained commitment to building a high-performance, people-first culture that attracts, develops, and retains top talent.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in both business performance and human resource practices. Selected through a rigorous and highly competitive evaluation process, Trintech continues to stand out for its intentional investment in creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to grow.

Organizations are assessed by an independent research firm across key areas, including compensation and benefits, employee engagement and retention, leadership and strategy, work-life blend, corporate responsibility, and acceptance, equity, and inclusion.

"By fostering cultures that prioritize their people, these organizations have built strong, values-driven foundations that distinguish them as leaders within their industries and communities," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of the National Association for Business Resources and the Best and Brightest Programs.

"We're proud to be recognized once again—both nationally and locally—as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For," said Darren Heffernan, CEO of Trintech. "This achievement reflects the strength of our culture and the intentional investments we continue to make in our people. We remain focused on creating an environment where employees feel supported, empowered, and inspired to do their best work."

This recognition builds on strong momentum for Trintech in 2026, including its inclusion on the Inc. Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southwest, as the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the AI Financial Close category with the introduction of agentic AI capabilities designed to help finance teams work smarter and faster.

Underlying that momentum is a continued focus on people. Trintech is committed to delivering a workplace experience that supports flexibility, professional growth, and meaningful community impact. Employees benefit from a comprehensive package that includes open time off (OTO), robust healthcare and wellness programs, 100% company-paid volunteer time, and tuition reimbursement—ensuring they have the support they need to thrive both professionally and personally.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our AI Financial Close solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations — driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in AI Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across the United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

About the National Association for Business Resources' Best and Brightest Programs

The National Association for Business Resources offers an array of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in various aspects of business, including workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Small Business, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs and Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally.

Media Contact:

Ned Tadic

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Trintech