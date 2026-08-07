Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, to be held virtually.

Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2025 in San Francisco.

About Tripadvisor, Inc.

The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, restaurants, and other travel categories such as hotels. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.

TRIP-G

SOURCE Tripadvisor