Triple Whale Launches Moby Automations and Appoints Former Facebook VP of Ads to Accelerate AI-Powered Media Buying

New capability helps brands automate campaign optimization, refresh winning creative, and act on performance faster, while staying in control of every action.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Whale, the AI operating system for ecommerce, today announced Moby Automations, a new suite of functionalities that automate the most time-consuming parts of media buying, helping brands amplify winning campaigns, pause underperformers, and manage creative performance at scale. Part of the latest expansion of Moby 2, Moby Automations further extend Triple Whale's AI capabilities beyond insights and recommendations, helping brands turn proven strategies into scalable, repeatable actions.

Media buying teams spend countless hours monitoring performance, adjusting budgets, and reviewing creative results, tasks that slow decision-making and drain efficiency. Unlike generic workflow tools, Moby Automations is powered by Triple Whale's trusted cross-channel data foundation, enabling marketers to describe their goals in plain language and instantly generate workflows that monitor performance, identify opportunities, and surface recommended actions for approval.

With Moby Automations, brands can:

Scale winning campaigns automatically by giving Moby the rules they already follow, queuing budget increases on the campaigns beating their targets.

by giving Moby the rules they already follow, queuing budget increases on the campaigns beating their targets. Manage creative performance at scale by analyzing large creative libraries to surface top performers, flag fatigue, and generating fresh variants of your winners.

by analyzing large creative libraries to surface top performers, flag fatigue, and generating fresh variants of your winners. Act on performance faster by tracking results across every attribution model and surfacing key insights, without living in a dashboard.

Importantly, marketers remain in control. Rather than making changes directly to ad accounts, Moby queues actions for approval, allowing teams to review and approve recommendations before they're executed.

True Classic, the apparel brand generating over $1B in annual revenue, runs 100% of its Meta ad spend through Moby Automations and has used Moby to save millions in creative production costs.

"100% of Meta is going through [Moby]... and Meta is our largest channel," said Ben Diamond, CEO of True Classic. "If we trust this system with our largest channel, that's exciting."

To help accelerate automated media buying with Moby, Triple Whale is bringing on Rob Goldman, an entrepreneur, investor, board member, and former Facebook VP of Ads, to lead their product advisory board. With deep expertise in performance marketing, ecommerce, marketplaces, and advertising technology, Goldman will help guide the next phase of Moby's growth and innovation.

"Media buying has always been an agentic workflow: watch the signals, diagnose what changed, decide what to do, and act before the opportunity disappears," said Rob Goldman. "Moby matters because it brings AI into that loop with ecommerce context, not as a generic chatbot, but as an operating layer for performance teams. The result is faster learning and a much shorter path from data to decision to execution."

Moby Automations is available to Triple Whale customers beginning June 11, 2026. To learn more or book a demo, visit Triple Whale.

About Triple Whale

Triple Whale is the AI operating system built for modern ecommerce. We pull every signal in your business into one place, put it on the most trusted measurement foundation in the industry, and give you Moby 2 — the most actionable AI in commerce today — to turn that data into decisions and actions. All from one platform. More than 60,000 brands, including Pressed Juicery, OUAI, and True Classic, use Triple Whale to grow profit at a speed and scale no team could hit on their own.

SOURCE Triple Whale