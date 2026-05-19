Triple Whale Unveils the AI-Operating System for Ecommerce With The Launch of Moby 2

Triple Whale's new offering provides ecommerce brands AI they can trust to get work done across their business, grounded in a single source of truth.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Whale, the AI operating system for ecommerce used by more than 60,000 ecommerce and retail brands, today announced the general availability of Moby 2, its next-generation AI-ecommerce operator. With Moby 2, Triple Whale is moving beyond measurement and analytics into trusted AI execution, giving brands the data, context, and autonomous tools to understand performance and act on it with confidence.

"Every ecommerce brand has experimented with AI at this point, but most tools stop with helping teams summarize data or answer questions," said AJ Orbach, co-founder and CEO of Triple Whale. "What brands actually need is AI that can be trusted to do real work for them."

Unlike generic AI tools that generate answers without fully understanding a brand's business, Moby 2 is built on Triple Whale's first-party measurement infrastructure, real-time ecommerce data, and the company's Context Engine, a semantic layer, live benchmarks across 60,000+ brands, and best-practices from ecommerce experts. This allows Moby 2 to access signals that matter most: attribution, marketing mix modeling, incrementality, plus all of their customer behavior and their lifetime of business decisions. The result is AI designed to not only recommend actions, but comes with the ability to execute them with the trust and control brands need.

As ecommerce grows increasingly fragmented across sales and marketing channels, technology platforms, and reporting systems, brands are struggling to keep pace with the speed and complexity of modern marketing. According to a new report by research firm DataLily and Triple Whale titled "The Cost of Marketing Decision Paralysis in Ecommerce" most marketing teams now rely on between three and five reporting tools to measure performance, while 67% report discrepancies between platforms. Nearly 60% say delayed decision making has directly contributed to at least $50,000 in lost revenue.

At the same time, only 10% of teams say they can reallocate spend away from underperforming channels within a single day, highlighting the growing gap between insights and execution that traditional dashboards and disconnected AI tools were never designed to solve.

What's New

Built on top of Triple Whale's first-party attribution, marketing mix modeling (MMM), incrementality testing, and Context Engine, the new offerings introduced today are designed to help brands move beyond dashboards and reports and into autonomous execution across media buying, creative, site conversion, and business operations.

Moby 2

To help marketing teams get the most out of their spend with minimal lift, Triple Whale is introducing Moby 2, a brand's AI teammate for ecommerce. Powered by real-time business data and orchestrated across frontier AI models including GPT, Claude, and Gemini, Moby 2 can generate campaigns and creative, analyze performance, forecast inventory, build landing pages, monitor anomalies, and take action directly across ecommerce and marketing systems.

Moby 2 includes three new Moby Specialists. Each Specialist is purpose-built around a specific ecommerce KPI and can operate in Copilot mode, where customers approve actions, or Autopilot mode, where Moby executes autonomously within predefined guardrails:

Moby Media Buyer: An AI-specialist that runs ad campaigns across Meta and Google (more coming soon), with every decision backed by first-party measurement.

An AI-specialist that runs ad campaigns across Meta and Google (more coming soon), with every decision backed by first-party measurement. Moby Creative Director : An AI-specialist that continuously generates, tests, and iterates on high-performing advertising creative to improve engagement and prevent creative fatigue.

: An AI-specialist that continuously generates, tests, and iterates on high-performing advertising creative to improve engagement and prevent creative fatigue. Moby Conversion Optimizer : An AI-specialist that builds and continuously improves custom landing pages and onsite experiences to turn more paid traffic into revenue.

"True Classic is an AI-native brand, and we're using cutting-edge technology to run every part of our business better, faster, and cheaper," said Ben Diamond, CEO of True Classic. "In marketing, Moby 2 stands out. It understands the nuances of our business and optimizes against our business outcomes, not platform metrics. It's helped our team move faster, scale more efficiently, and put more energy into our marketing strategy instead of manual execution."

Compass

Triple Whale's Compass is a unified measurement and decisioning platform designed to help brands make faster, more confident growth decisions using trusted performance data. Compass combines multiple measurement methodologies into a single continuously calibrated system to help marketers understand where their growth is actually coming from, where efficiency is breaking down, and where budget should move next. It contains the following elements:

Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) : Compass generates weekly AI-powered action plans identifying where brands should scale or reduce spend based on macro performance trends and channel contribution.

: Compass generates weekly AI-powered action plans identifying where brands should scale or reduce spend based on macro performance trends and channel contribution. Incrementality Testing : Measuring the impact of marketing investments to validate whether channels are actually driving new revenue growth.

: Measuring the impact of marketing investments to validate whether channels are actually driving new revenue growth. Multi-Touch Attribution : Uses deterministic, user-level attribution signals to connect channel spend directly to revenue outcomes and enable real-time budget allocation decisions.

"The future of ecommerce is shifting from dashboards to AI systems that can actually perform the work, which is only possible if brands can trust the system itself," said Maxx Blank, Co-founder & COO of Triple Whale. "That trust comes from measurement, business context, and long-term memory. Moby 2 represents a major leap from ecommerce analytics to trusted AI execution, giving brands the foundation to make better decisions and act on them faster."

For more information, visit https://www.triplewhale.com/moby2-launch.

About Triple Whale

Triple Whale is the AI operating system for ecommerce, helping brands stop guessing and start knowing what's actually driving growth, what's wasting money, and what to do next — with total confidence.

By pulling all of a company's data into one place, delivering measurement tools teams can actually trust, and applying the smartest AI in the industry, Triple Whale turns fragmented data into clear insights and actionable recommendations. That intelligence can then be immediately put to work through proactive AI agents and automations that generate creative assets, take action across marketing channels, and make every tool in their stack smarter and more effective.

More than 60,000 brands including Pressed Juicery, OUAI, and True Classic trust Triple Whale to grow faster and drive revenue with fewer resources by uncovering opportunities and acting on them at a scale that would be impossible manually.

SOURCE Triple Whale