TROGLOTREK Sewer Crawler Introduces a Three-Year Warranty and Enhanced Mechanical Durability

The upgraded TROGLOTREK remains focused on portable, single-operator inspections. Its steerable, battery-powered crawler uses a 984 ft (300 m) tether reel, removing the need for a generator or external AC at the access point. The crawler and camera head are rated IP68, and the machined-metal control unit is rated IP67 for wet environments.

Depending on configuration, TROGLOTREK centers in pipes from 4 to 39 in. (100–990 mm). With the optional Large Wheel Conversion Kit, it inspects diameters up to 80 in. (2,000 mm). The control platform integrates crawler steering, live video, footage counter, inclinometer, pressure sensor data, SD card recording, and WinCan-compatible workflow support. One operator can locate and document defects from a single interface.

The reel is available in manual and powered versions. The powered model automatically retrieves the cable, reducing repetitive handling during extended or frequent inspections. Choose based on inspection volume, access conditions, and typical deployment distance, rather than maximum reach alone.

Cable protection is important. At sharp, rough, or uneven manhole rims and pipe entrances, the tether may contact concrete or metal. For these situations, a Cable Roller is available separately and is not included with the system. Its stainless-steel assembly flexes up to 90°, and smooth rollers keep the cable away from abrasive edges, ensuring low-friction movement.

Before selecting a configuration, inspection teams should make three decisions:

Choose manual or powered retrieval based on inspection frequency and average deployment distance. Assess each access point for abrasion risk and add the optional Cable Roller where the tether may contact a sharp or uneven edge. Match the wheel set, camera position, lighting, and reporting setup to the pipe dimensions and documentation demands.

The three-year warranty does not replace proper setup or preventive maintenance. It adds value when combined with rugged mechanics, disciplined cable management, and a configuration tailored to your application.

Explore the upgraded TROGLOTREK and request a configuration recommendation at: https://www.fiberscope.net/sewer-crawler-troglotrek/ If you have any questions or would like to request a quote, please feel free to call us at 1-877-613-2210

About FIBERSCOPE

Fiberscope.net supplies remote visual inspection systems for sewer, stormwater, culvert, and industrial pipeline applications. Its equipment portfolio includes portable robotic crawlers, push cameras, industrial borescopes, and downhole cameras.

SOURCE Fiberscope