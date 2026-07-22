Redesigned TROGLOTREK Cable Drum Frame Keeps Field Portability

This update comes as municipalities and utilities face increasing pressure to document underground assets before repairs.

The new frame also holds the TROGLOTREK control unit, which features:

A 5.6-inch high-brightness LCD with 540 LPPH resolution

An IP67 machined-metal monitor and keyboard housing

Integrated crawler steering, drive control, and text generation

On-screen footage counting, inclinometer data, and pressure-sensor information

MPEG-4 video and JPEG image recording to an SD card

640-by-480 recording resolution

Automatic PAL or NTSC video selection

Optional Wi-Fi connectivity

WinCan-compatible inspection workflow support

The control unit operates on 10.8 to 14.6 volts DC, uses 12 watts, and has a lithium-ion battery rated at over 96 watt-hours. This battery allows inspection teams to work without needing a generator or external AC power at each site.

The tether is made from a two-core twisted pair with Vectran for strength and Kevlar reinforcement, giving it a minimum breaking strength of 2.5 kN. A stainless-steel wet end protects the field connection. These features matter for long sewer runs, storm drains, culverts, or industrial drainage lines.

Fiberscope suggests checking three things before picking a drum setup: how far you need to inspect, whether you want manual or motorized retrieval, and whether it fits your reporting process.

Read more about Battery-Operated Sewer Crawler TROGLOTREK at Fiberscope.net. Have more questions? Just call us 1-877-613-2210

About FIBERSCOPE

FIBERSCOPE is a North American supplier of remote visual inspection equipment for municipal, utility, and industrial applications. Its product portfolio includes sewer cameras, portable pipe crawlers, push cameras, industrial borescopes, and water-well inspection systems.

Fiberscope.net

SOURCE Fiberscope