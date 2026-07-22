Redesigned TROGLOTREK Cable Drum Frame Keeps Field Portability

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Fiberscope

Jul 22, 2026, 10:45 ET

The new tubular-steel reel includes a 984-foot Kevlar-reinforced tether, an IP67 control unit, and options for manual or motorized drum operation. It is designed for sewer, stormwater, and industrial pipe inspections.

WINNIPEG, MB, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBERSCOPE has announced a new cable drum frame for the TROGLOTREK portable sewer crawler. The redesign solves a common problem: support equipment for long-range pipe inspections is usually harder to move than the crawler.

The new design keeps TROGLOTREK easy to move and can hold up to 984 feet (300 meters) of 4.0-mm Kevlar-reinforced inspection cable. The drum features a tubular steel frame and solid aluminum housings, and it comes in manual or motorized versions.

This update comes as municipalities and utilities face increasing pressure to document underground assets before repairs.

The new frame also holds the TROGLOTREK control unit, which features:

  • A 5.6-inch high-brightness LCD with 540 LPPH resolution
  • An IP67 machined-metal monitor and keyboard housing
  • Integrated crawler steering, drive control, and text generation
  • On-screen footage counting, inclinometer data, and pressure-sensor information
  • MPEG-4 video and JPEG image recording to an SD card
  • 640-by-480 recording resolution
  • Automatic PAL or NTSC video selection
  • Optional Wi-Fi connectivity
  • WinCan-compatible inspection workflow support

The control unit operates on 10.8 to 14.6 volts DC, uses 12 watts, and has a lithium-ion battery rated at over 96 watt-hours. This battery allows inspection teams to work without needing a generator or external AC power at each site.

The tether is made from a two-core twisted pair with Vectran for strength and Kevlar reinforcement, giving it a minimum breaking strength of 2.5 kN. A stainless-steel wet end protects the field connection. These features matter for long sewer runs, storm drains, culverts, or industrial drainage lines.

Fiberscope suggests checking three things before picking a drum setup: how far you need to inspect, whether you want manual or motorized retrieval, and whether it fits your reporting process.

Read more about Battery-Operated Sewer Crawler TROGLOTREK at Fiberscope.net. Have more questions? Just call us 1-877-613-2210

About FIBERSCOPE
FIBERSCOPE is a North American supplier of remote visual inspection equipment for municipal, utility, and industrial applications. Its product portfolio includes sewer cameras, portable pipe crawlers, push cameras, industrial borescopes, and water-well inspection systems.

Fiberscope.net

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