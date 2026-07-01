Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Celebrates the Fourth of July with a 'Smoothie Dog' Eating Contest Featuring Loco Beach Coconuts Players

Frozen treat inspired by the best-selling Bahama Mama™ Smoothie puts a tropical twist on one of America's most iconic summer traditions

ATLANTA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Fourth of July, Americans eat 150 million hot dogs. This year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is putting its own tropical twist on summer's most iconic ballpark snack with the 'Smoothie Dog.' To introduce the Smoothie Dog and celebrate Independence Day, the brand is reimagining one of the holiday's most recognizable traditions by hosting a first-of-its-kind Smoothie Dog Eating Contest in partnership with Banana Ball's Loco Beach Coconuts.

Introducing the Smoothie Dog

Inspired by the fan-favorite Bahama Mama™ Smoothie, the Smoothie Dog gives fans a refreshing new way to cool down.

Blending Banana Ball's signature whimsy with the flavor-forward spirit of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the Smoothie Dog is a playful treat that takes the "hot" out of hot dog. Inspired by the fan-favorite Bahama Mama™ Smoothie, the hot-dog-shaped popsicle gives fans a refreshing new way to cool down before the game. Since no hot dog is complete without all the goodies, the Smoothie Dog is topped with 'ketchup' (strawberry syrup), 'mustard' (pineapple syrup) and 'relish' (muddled kiwi).

A limited number of Smoothie Dogs will be available during the Loco Beach Coconuts pre-game festivities at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, from Thursday, July 2 through Friday, July 3. Fans can also stop by the Tropical Smoothie Cafe tiki bar to sample the Loco Beach Colada and Bahama Mama™ Smoothie before the game!

The First-Ever Smoothie Dog Eating Contest

As the Official Smoothie Partner of the Loco Beach Coconuts, Tropical Smoothie Cafe will kick off the celebration by challenging players to trade hot dogs for Smoothie Dogs. On Thursday, July 2, during the Loco Beach Coconuts game against the Indianapolis Clowns, Loco Beach Coconuts players will compete to see who can eat the most Smoothie Dogs in the allotted time. The player contest winner will receive free smoothies for a year* and bragging rights as the first-ever Smoothie Dog Eating Contest Champion.

"At its core, Banana Ball is all about entertaining fans and bringing families together, and that spirit really resonates with us at Tropical Smoothie Cafe," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "As part of our partnership with the Loco Beach Coconuts this season, we introduced Smoothie Dogs as our way of stepping up to the plate and bringing a little more fun, flavor and feel-good energy to game day."

Bringing Tropical Flavor to Banana Ball All Season Long

The Smoothie Dog is the latest fan experience from the brand's summer partnership with the Loco Beach Coconuts, bringing tropical flavor and unforgettable moments to Banana Ball fans all season long. In addition to the Smoothie Dog activation, fans can enjoy:

The limited-time Loco Beach Colada Smoothie, available in app and online at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide through Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Surprise in-game giveaways for fans, including a limited number of co-branded leis with unique promo codes valid for free smoothies for a year*.

Exclusive merchandise, select player appearances, beach-inspired fan experiences and more throughout the season.

For more information about the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Loco Beach Coconuts partnership, visit tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/locobeachcoconuts.

*Must be at least 16 years old to redeem. Free Smoothies for a Year offer awarded in the form of one free smoothie reward via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe® app per week for 52 weeks. Must have the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app downloaded and be a Tropic Rewards® member to receive reward. Each free smoothie reward valid only for 7 days. First free smoothie reward may take up to 24 hours to appear in app. Subsequent weekly free smoothie rewards will appear in app immediately following the expiration of the prior week's free smoothie reward. To redeem reward, must use Tropic Rewards account to order ahead online at tropicalsmoothiecafe.com or via the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app, or scan app in-cafe at time of purchase. Must redeem each reward prior to its expiration date listed in app. Free smoothie reward will be applied to lowest priced 24 oz. smoothie ordered. Exclusions apply. Modifications, fresh add-ins and supplements extra. May not be valid with certain offers or discounts and is not valid with other rewards or third-party services. Limit one free smoothie per order. Limit one "free smoothies for a year" offer per Tropic Rewards account per 52 weeks. Valid only at participating locations. Limited time only. Must activate offer in the app by 12/31/27.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has grown to more than 1,700 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

About Banana Ball

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed sport with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown that guarantees a must see ending to every game. The Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) currently consists of six teams: the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns. Banana Ball has been featured on ESPN, Good Morning America, the TODAY Show, Wall Street Journal, CNN, Sports Illustrated and more. The teams are made popular by their fans first approach, in-game entertainment and wide reaching social media presence. Banana Ball is a TikTok favorite with more 16 million followers combined across the six teams. Banana Ball has been featured across the globe for its unique and exciting atmosphere, including everything from theatrical walk-ups, the first ever player to wear stilts, players backflip catches, and a whole lot more.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe