Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Turns up the Heat with New Tiki Torch Wrap

Limited-time wrap balances four sources of heat with refreshing smoothies guests know and love

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe ® is redefining spicy flavor this summer with the all-new Tiki Torch Wrap. Available at participating cafes nationwide starting today, Wednesday, July 29, the limited-time menu item delivers craveable, layered spice that's perfectly balanced by the cool taste of a smoothie.

Rather than relying on a single source of spice, the Tiki Torch Wrap builds heat through four craveable layers of flavor and texture, including:

The Tiki Torch Wrap delivers layers of heat and texture that are perfectly balanced by the refreshing taste of a smoothie.

Cholula® Chili Lime seasoned grilled chicken

Crispy habanero-spiced onions

Fiery chili mayo

A toasted sriracha flour tortilla

As guests are increasingly seeking spicy foods and dynamic flavors, the Tiki Torch Wrap delivers layers of heat and texture that are perfectly balanced by the refreshing taste of a smoothie. Guests can experience the pairing themselves with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Pair & Save menu.

"Our guests love flavor that surprises them, and the Tiki Torch Wrap does exactly that," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer, Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "The wrap brings real heat in a way that's craveable, not too over the top. And of course, cooling it down with a smoothie is part of the experience — that balance is what makes Tropical Smoothie Cafe, well, Tropical Smoothie Cafe."

The Tiki Torch Wrap is available at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide for a limited time. Availability may vary by location.

For more information or to find a cafe near you, visit www.TropicalSmoothie.com.

Cholula® is a registered trademark of Spicy Liquid LLC, used under license.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has grown to more than 1,750 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe