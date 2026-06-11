TRU WESTERN AND THE CASTELLOWS INTRODUCE RODEO SOUL HARMONY

Available now through truwestern.com, Boot Barn, Buckle and Select Retailers nationwide. Rodeo Soul Harmony features notes of sweet tea, Georgia pine, honeysuckle and a signature acoustic guitar accord. The result is a warm, feminine fragrance inspired by front porch evenings, open fields and the music that shaped the trio's journey.

"Growing up in Georgia, we were outside all the time - riding horses, working on the farm, listening to music on the porch. We wanted Harmony to feel like a little piece of that," said The Castellows. "We wanted Harmony to feel easy to wear and really authentic to who we are. If it didn't feel like something we'd actually wear ourselves every day, we wouldn't have wanted to do it."

The launch arrives as Western-inspired beauty and lifestyle continue to influence mainstream culture, with consumers increasingly seeking products rooted in authenticity and storytelling. Rodeo Soul Harmony translates the sights, sounds and memories of The Castellows' upbringing into a fragrance experience designed to feel both familiar and transportive.

"Collaborating with The Castellows was a natural step for Tru Western," said Ali Brewer, VP Brand Lead at Tru Western. "Their harmony and honest storytelling feel both intimate and timeless, mirroring the roots we celebrate. As a whole, the Rodeo Soul collection captures confident femininity with a bold, untamed edge, anchored in the feeling of home and inspired by the rodeo, a defining icon of Americana. Together, we created Rodeo Soul Harmony to reflect not just a scent, but the feeling of belonging. And The Castellows felt like the perfect partner to collaborate with."

Each bottle of Rodeo Soul Harmony includes a personal note and a bandana bracelet with an attached charm inside the carton to commemorate the partnership from The Castellows, offering fans a deeper connection to the inspiration behind the fragrance and the memories that helped shape it.

About Tru Western

Since 1969, Tru Western has created fragrances inspired by the spirit and heritage of the American West. Through partnerships with leading names across country music, rodeo and Western culture, the brand develops scents that celebrate authenticity, individuality and modern Western living.

About The Castellows

The Castellows are a country music trio comprised of sisters Lily, Ellie and Powell Balkcom. Raised on a cattle farm in Georgetown, Georgia, the group has quickly emerged as one of country music's most promising new acts, earning a devoted following for their harmony-rich sound, Southern storytelling and modern approach to traditional country music.

SOURCE Tru Western