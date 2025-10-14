Tru Western Introduces Deep Leather Cologne in Revamped Leather Vintage Label

Deep Leather leads the fragrance collection with a rugged, leather-forward scent inspired by the spirit of the West

WILLOWBROOK, Ill., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tru Western , the pioneer in authentic Western fragrances since 1969, today unveiled the newly revamped Leather Vintage Label cologne collection. The refreshed line features a bold new look with genuine leather wraps, custom weighted caps and an upgraded pump and spray, giving longtime fans a modern presentation of the scents they love.

As part of this relaunch, Tru Western introduces Deep Leather , the newest addition to the collection. Blending smoky leather, crystal salt and black amber, Deep Leather evokes soulful campfire conversations under starlit skies. Each fragrance in Leather Vintage Label draws from authentic Western heritage — leather, wood and open skies — reimagined for men who move effortlessly from boardrooms to outdoor adventures.

"Deep Leather represents the next chapter of our Leather Vintage Label collection," said Ali Brewer, VP Brand Lead at Tru Western. "We wanted to create a fragrance that delivers the true leather-forward olfactive that fans of the line have been asking for — rugged yet refined, versatile yet distinctive."

To bring the collection to life, Tru Western partnered with several modern men who embody grit and resilience:

Buck Lunak : 3X Indian National Finals Bareback Riding Champion and stuntman, known for fearless rides in cable's #1 hit, Yellowstone and its spinoffs.

3X Indian National Finals Bareback Riding Champion and stuntman, known for fearless rides in cable's #1 hit, and its spinoffs. Alex Fichtler : Nine-year Navy SEAL veteran whose discipline and strength reflect years of elite military service.

Nine-year Navy SEAL veteran whose discipline and strength reflect years of elite military service. Kevin Ross : Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, embodying the relentless drive of a fighter.

Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion, embodying the relentless drive of a fighter. Dakota Johnson : Professional Bull Rider and Army veteran, celebrated for determination and precision.

Professional Bull Rider and Army veteran, celebrated for determination and precision. Delon Parker : Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Team Roper, ranch bronc rider and third-generation cowboy, known for toughness and consistency in the arena.

"Leather Vintage Label is more than a fragrance — it's a reminder to live boldly and fearlessly," said Ross. "That's something I carry with me in and out of the ring."

"When I wear Deep Leather, it feels rugged but refined — the kind of scent that makes an impression whether I'm in the arena or out with family," added Parker. "It's a fragrance that fits every part of my life."

From the rodeo arena to Navy SEAL training, these men showcase the resilience and strength that define this collection, bringing the rugged spirit of the West to every fragrance.

The Leather Vintage Label fragrance collection is available now at TruWestern.com , Amazon and leading Western specialty stores nationwide, including Boot Barn and Cavender's .

About Tru Western

Since 1969, Tru Western has been crafting fragrances that capture the raw spirit of the American West — a place where stories are lived, not told. Our scents are built on a foundation of modern craftsmanship and thoughtfully sourced ingredients, designed to evoke the feeling of open skies, worn leather, and rugged landscapes. Each fragrance carries a sense of history, infused with warmth, a hint of wildness, and the familiar comfort of home. Made for those who live between tradition and the modern world, whether on the ranch, in the city, or somewhere in between, Tru Western continues to carry the West forward, one scent at a time. Tru Western's portfolio includes leading brands in cologne and perfume like Yellowstone, Wrangler, Rodeo Soul and Amber Waves. For the cowboy in all of us.

