Truck Parking Club's Brent Hutto Named to Texas Trucking Association Board of Directors

Hutto joins the board of one of the nation's largest state trucking associations as Texas becomes Truck Parking Club's biggest market, with over 700 locations and nearly 14,000 truck and trailer parking spaces

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Parking Club, the nation's largest marketplace for instantly reservable truck and trailer parking and storage, today announced that Chief Relationship Officer Brent Hutto has been selected for the Board of Directors of the Texas Trucking Association (TXTA). Hutto also serves as Chair of TXTA's Truck Parking Committee.

Founded in 1932, TXTA is the unified voice of the trucking industry in Texas, representing hundreds of member companies from small family fleets to Fortune 500 carriers. Its Board of Directors oversees the management of the association's business, approves its annual operating budget, and is charged with ensuring TXTA acts on behalf of both the public and the trucking industry.

Hutto joined Truck Parking Club in 2025 after more than two decades in freight technology and media, including his tenure as Chief Relationship Officer at Truckstop and earlier leadership roles at Randall Reilly.

"Every parking conversation in this industry eventually becomes a conversation about Texas," said Hutto. "The freight is here, the drivers are here, and the shortage is here. The Truck Parking Committee's work is a testament to TXTA's commitment to solving it. Serving on the board widens that work to the full set of issues facing trucking in Texas. That is a real responsibility to the carriers and drivers who count on this association, and I do not take it lightly."

"TXTA is proud to welcome Brent Hutto to the Board of Directors and looks forward to the perspective and leadership he will bring to our association. Brent's expertise in addressing one of our industry's most pressing challenges—safe and accessible truck parking—will be a tremendous asset as we continue advancing the interests of Texas trucking," said TXTA President & CEO John D. Esparza.

"TXTA is one of the largest and most influential state trucking associations in the country, and we are proud that Brent has the opportunity to serve on its board," said Evan Shelley, Co-Founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club. "Texas is our largest market, and the parking shortage is felt there as acutely as anywhere. Brent has spent two decades earning the trust of fleets in this state. There is nobody better positioned to advocate for the interests of trucking as well as keep parking on the agenda."

Texas is Truck Parking Club's largest market, with over 700 Property Member locations and nearly 14,000 spaces. Nationally, the company now has more than 6,200 locations in 50 states and is targeting 10,000 by the end of 2026.

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly and monthly truck and trailer parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club helps connect truckers to truck parking locations throughout the US via truckparkingclub.com and our mobile app. Our network is made up of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking to list on the platform: this includes warehouses, trucking companies, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL schools, trailer leasing companies, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators and more!

About Texas Trucking Association

The Texas Trucking Association (TXTA) is dedicated to enhancing the effectiveness of its members by advocating for sound public policies, providing excellence in education, training, and information, and promoting a safe, dependable, and cost-effective motor transportation system to better serve the people of Texas. To learn more, visit www.texastrucking.com.

Media Contact:

Reed Loustalot

CMO

Truck Parking Club

[email protected]

423-275-4999

truckparkingclub.com

SOURCE TruckParkingClub.com