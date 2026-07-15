Truck Parking Club Member WEL Companies Keeps Its Fleet Moving and Generates New Revenue From Truck Parking, Using Both Sides of the Marketplace

Carrier uses both sides of the Truck Parking Club marketplace to generate new revenue from truck parking while ensuring their drivers have access to safe, reservable parking nationwide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck Parking Club, the nation's largest marketplace for instantly reservable truck and trailer parking and storage, today highlighted how customer, WEL Companies, a leading temperature controlled warehouse and transportation provider, is using both sides of the Truck Parking Club marketplace to keep its fleet productive, improve driver experience, and create a new revenue stream from unused truck and trailer parking spaces on their yards.

Like many fleets, WEL Companies uses Truck Parking Club to reserve safe, legal parking for its drivers across the country. That alone makes the fleet more efficient, recovering driving hours, time, and fuel drivers would otherwise lose searching for a spot, maximizing miles driven, improving asset utilization, and reducing driver's daily parking anxiety, that's one more reason to stay with the fleet.

WEL Companies has also been a Property Member for almost two years, listing available truck parking spaces at its terminals and warehouse properties. Revenue generated from those bookings adds a second return on top of the operational gains.

"WEL Companies is proving that truck and trailer parking shouldn't be viewed as an operating expense, but rather an operational efficiency, productivity, safety and driver retention gain" said Evan Shelley, founder and CEO of Truck Parking Club. "By monetizing underutilized parking at their own facilities while using our marketplace to reserve parking for drivers nationwide and storing equipment, they're demonstrating an innovative model that benefits their business, supports their drivers and helps expand truck parking capacity for the entire industry."

For many fleets, parking is an afterthought, and drivers lose valuable driving hours searching for a safe, legal place to stop. WEL Companies treats reserved parking as an investment in how well the fleet runs. When a driver knows there is a guaranteed, legal, secure space waiting, that driver spends less time hunting for parking, maximizes driving hours, keeps equipment utilized, and is more likely to stay with the company. That value holds up on its own, before a dollar of parking revenue ever comes in.

But WEL Companies has taken it a step further.

By listing unused parking at its terminals and warehouse properties on Truck Parking Club, the company has turned space that would otherwise sit idle into a revenue stream.

Bookings have ranged from everyday carrier parking to large projects, including a stretch when dozens of flatbeds staged equipment for the NFL Draft at WEL's Green Bay area location.

"Truck parking has historically been viewed as a cost of doing business," said Dalton Tielens, President of WEL Companies. "Truck Parking Club has changed the way we think about it. We're improving the experience for our drivers while turning available space at our facilities into a revenue-generating asset. It's a smarter approach that supports our business and contributes to solving one of the trucking industry's biggest challenges."

Expanding Truck Parking While Creating New Revenue Opportunities

Truck Parking Club unlocks existing private property to quickly add truck parking capacity across the country without waiting years for new construction. The marketplace includes trucking terminals, warehouses, repair shops, storage facilities, industrial outdoor storage, hotels and other industrial/commercial properties with available parking.

For property owners, underutilized land becomes a new source of income. For carriers, it provides reliable parking that keeps drivers productive and equipment moving. And for professional drivers, it means less time searching for parking and more time focused on delivering freight safely.

"WEL Companies was among the first fleets to fully use both sides of our marketplace a few years ago, now we have hundreds across the US," Shelley added. "They are improving operations, generating new revenue and helping expand truck parking capacity for the industry. We are seeing firsthand this model offers a meaningful opportunity for fleets to take care of their drivers and equipment, and monetize their terminals, warehouses or other commercial properties."

About Truck Parking Club

Truck Parking Club is a network of instantly reservable hourly, daily, weekly and monthly truck and trailer parking locations throughout the US. Truck Parking Club helps connect truckers to truck parking locations throughout the US via truckparkingclub.com and our mobile app. Our network is made up of property owners that have locations adequate for truck parking to list on the platform: this includes warehouses, trucking companies, truck repair shops, tow truck companies, storage companies, CDL Schools, trailer leasing companies, real estate investors, truck stops, truck parking operators and more!

About WEL Companies

Founded in 1975 by Wally Tielens and his son Bruce as Wisconsin Express Lines — starting with a single truck hauling cheese from the Midwest to the East Coast — WEL Companies has grown into a leading refrigerated trucking, logistics, and temperature-controlled warehousing company. In 1988, Bruce and his brother Randy purchased the business from their father and renamed it WEL Companies, expanding into warehousing and integrated logistics. Today the company remains proudly family-owned, with CEO Bruce Tielens working alongside his children Chris (COO), Dalton (President), and Sarah in a true third-generation family business. WEL operates 400+ trucks and 800+ trailers with terminals in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Florida, plus 13 warehouses nationwide. Specialties include dairy, cheese, candy, beverages, produce, dry goods, and minor temperature-controlled items — serving Fortune 500 companies from AIB Certified Superior facilities.

Media Contact:

Reed Loustalot

CMO, Truck Parking Club

[email protected]

423-275-4999

truckparkingclub.com

SOURCE TruckParkingClub.com