TrueCar Announces Continued Profitability and Two New Credit Union Partners

State Employees' Credit Union and Affinity Federal Credit Union are TrueCar's newest credit union partners

The company has now expanded to over 80 credit union partners, updating the TrueCar platform, and reinforcing its commitment to upfront vehicle pricing

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, one of the most recognized and trusted automotive brands, today announced a profitable second quarter of 2026 and that the company has maintained profitability since going private in January 2026. Additionally, TrueCar is announcing State Employees' Credit Union (SECU), the second-largest credit union in the U.S. with over $60 billion in assets, and Affinity Federal Credit Union, which has $4.35 billion in assets, as its newest credit union partners. Since the take-private transaction, TrueCar's management team has revitalized the business by sharpening its strategic focus, enhancing execution, and expanding key auto buying partnerships. The successful turnaround is highlighted by sustained profitability, renewed business momentum, and a commitment to full compliance with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state regulations.

TrueCar is reinvesting its positive cash flow into its technology, products, and consumer experience. The changes are already producing stronger results for consumers, dealers and affinity partners with increased vehicle transactions through the TrueCar platform. The company's technology teams are deploying AI, shortening development cycles, and releasing software updates with ongoing enhancements to the platform's speed, design, and functionality.

"We have completed our financial turnaround, and are mid-river on a major product revamp," said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO, TrueCar. "TrueCar gives consumers an upfront price they can transact on, delivers buyers who are prepared to purchase to dealers, and enables credit unions and other partners to offer more benefits to their members. With TrueCar, consumers save time and money, dealers sell more vehicles, and our partners deepen the value they provide to their members."

Prepared for Scale

To date, TrueCar has more than 80 credit union partners, including TrueCar's strategic partner PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest and most innovative credit unions. In addition to SECU and Affinity Federal Credit Union, the following long time credit union partners have worked alongside TrueCar to help guide TrueCar's credit union program over the last six months:

BCU, a not-for-profit full-service, federally insured financial institution backed by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), serving over 370,000 members with $6.5 billion in assets.

Tower Federal Credit Union, a large member-owned, non-profit financial institution serving over 220,000 members worldwide with more than $5 billion in assets.

Consumers Credit Union (CCU), a not-for-profit financial cooperative with approximately $4.6 billion in assets and more than 287,000 members.

TrueCar's collaboration with credit union partners has helped inform the company's enhancements of its auto-buying program to better serve members and financial institutions. Credit union members save up to approximately 9% off MSRP on new vehicle purchases through participating programs with TrueCar depending on the vehicle and available incentives. This close collaboration has resulted in approximately 20% of credit union members who leverage TrueCar's auto-buying program purchasing a vehicle on the platform, which is higher than the industry average of 2-3% for customer conversions.

Participating credit unions can unlock potential savings for its members through the TrueCar platform. Once a member's eligibility is verified, participating dealers provide that member with a personalized offer on a specific vehicle. The offer is private, available for a limited period, and priced below the dealer's publicly advertised price. This gives the credit union member additional savings opportunities. The program extends the trust, service and financial guidance credit unions offer into one of their members' largest purchases to provide a faster and clearer path through vehicle selection, financing, and purchase.

TrueCar aims to create a streamlined experience that reduces the traditionally time-consuming purchasing process from hours to minutes. That experience is further strengthened by TrueCar's marketplace, which connects consumers with a nationwide network of approximately 8,000 Certified Dealers. The dealer network gives consumers broad access to inventory and provides dealers with informed buyers who are prepared to purchase.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 80 credit unions.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.