TrueCar Gets Ahead of FTC Compliance with Rapid Adoption of New Pricing Disclosures

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, one of the most recognized and trusted automotive brands, today announced a series of product and policy updates designed to meet and exceed the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) new Truth in Advertising standards and state requirements for vehicle pricing transparency.

Example of advertised price disclosure coming to TrueCar

"TrueCar has always been built on price transparency; it is our founding principle," said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of TrueCar. "The FTC's current enforcement validates that approach. Our commitment to dealers and customers is that every vehicle listing on TrueCar complies with, and in many cases exceeds, what federal and state authorities require. Most recently, we updated our Dealer Agreement to ensure our platform remains a transparent and compliant marketplace."

Moving early on all-in pricing

TrueCar will implement platformwide changes to ensure that advertised vehicle prices shown to consumers are clear, consistent and compliant. Central to these updates will be a new standard for vehicle pricing, where mandatory dealer fees and add-ons such as documentation and dealer prep fees are included directly in the advertised price.

While current regulations require disclosure of such fees, TrueCar will be going further by explicitly identifying those fees within the total price shown to consumers.

"Regulators are making it clear that ambiguous pricing is no longer acceptable," said Painter. "We are moving early to establish a standard that is not only compliant but clear and consistent for consumers and dealers alike."

The updates respond to enforcement priorities outlined by the FTC, including prohibitions on incomplete pricing, misleading discounts and unavailable inventory.

Rising regulatory pressure across the industry

The move follows March 2026 warning letters sent by the FTC to nearly 100 dealer groups, signaling increased scrutiny of automotive advertising practices and a willingness to pursue enforcement actions against noncompliant pricing.

Federal enforcement is being reinforced at the state level, where lawmakers are moving to codify similar standards around transparent, all-in pricing. California's proposed CARS Act mirrors the FTC's requirements, while Connecticut has already enacted advertising rules mandating that all fees and add-on costs be included in the advertised price. Additional states are expected to follow, signaling a broader shift toward consistent, fully transparent pricing across the automotive retail market.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 100 credit unions.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.