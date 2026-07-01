Truelink Capital Completes Investment in Horwitz, a Leading Provider of MEP Services

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truelink Capital ("Truelink"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on growth and long-term value creation, announced today that it has completed a significant investment in Horwitz ("Horwitz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing ("MEP") services supporting complex commercial and industrial facilities. Horwitz primarily serves high-growth private sector end markets, including data centers, medtech, semiconductor fabrication, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Horwitz's management team, led by CEO Matt Dekkers, will continue to lead the business and will retain a significant ownership stake in the Company. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Horwitz is an MEP services provider of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and building automation solutions focused on servicing complex, mission-critical commercial and industrial facilities across the Midwest region. The Company operates in a large and fragmented MEP services market with strong demand driven by data centers, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Horwitz is active across three core service lines: service & maintenance, retrofit & upgrades, and new systems, underpinned by a strong recurring revenue base. With approximately 720 employees, including 540 highly skilled technicians, the Company serves a diversified base of long-tenured customers with over 10,000 annual engagements across the facility lifecycle.

"We are excited to establish this partnership with the Horwitz team," said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Truelink Capital. "The combination of Horwitz's market position, its exposure to secular tailwinds that we have high conviction in, and the quality of Matt and his management team made this an incredibly compelling opportunity."

"Partnering with Truelink Capital opens an exciting new chapter for Horwitz," said Matt Dekkers, CEO of Horwitz. "We have built a strong foundation over many years, and together we have the resources to drive significant expansion and growth."

This investment reflects Truelink's continued focus on industry-leading companies in the industrials and business services sectors. Horwitz marks the first platform investment for Truelink's Fund II.

ABOUT TRUELINK CAPITAL

Truelink Capital is a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the industrials and business services sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of strategic initiatives and transformative add-on acquisitions. Learn more at: www.truelinkcap.com.

ABOUT HORWITZ

Horwitz is an MEP services provider headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, focused on complex, mission-critical commercial and industrial facilities across the Midwest region. The Company delivers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services to a diversified base of customers across data centers, medtech, semiconductor fabrication, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing. Learn more at: www.horwitzllc.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Peter Lewis

Head of Business Development

[email protected]

Truelink Capital

SOURCE Truelink Capital