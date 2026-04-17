Truemed Partners with Meta to Enable HSA/ FSA Purchases of Rx AI Glasses

First-ever Meta product on the Truemed Marketplace gives millions of HSA/FSA holders a seamless, friction-free way to purchase prescription eyewear with pre-tax dollars

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leading HSA/FSA marketplace for top preventive health products, today announced it has partnered with Meta to enable HSA and FSA purchases of the Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta AI glasses for prescriptions.

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Prescription eyewear is a recognized qualified medical expense under IRS guidelines, making Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta AI glasses with prescriptions HSA/FSA pre-approved - eligible for purchase with pre-tax dollars without the need for additional documentation or substantiation. Through Truemed's proprietary payment technology, consumers can check out using their HSA or FSA card directly on Meta's storefront.

"Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta glasses with prescriptions represent exactly the kind of qualified medical product that HSA and FSA funds should be used for - and we're proud to make that possible for our customers," said Justin Mares, Founder and CEO of Truemed. "Meta is one of the most recognized technology brands in the world, and this partnership reflects a broader shift in how consumers are thinking about their health."

Meta selected Truemed as its HSA/FSA payments partner, reflecting Truemed's standing as the category leader - with best-in-class checkout technology, deep compliance expertise, and an HSA/FSA-native consumer network that recently surpassed 1 million monthly site visits.

Consumers can now purchase Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta AI glasses with prescriptions using their HSA or FSA card directly on Meta's storefront, powered by Truemed's payment technology. Meta will also be formally listed on the Truemed Marketplace alongside thousands of merchants offering HSA/FSA-eligible products. Meta joins Truemed's network of more than 3,000 merchants - including Peloton, Eight Sleep and Garmin. Visit www.truemed.com to learn more.

About Truemed

Truemed is the leading HSA/FSA marketplace for top preventive health products. The company, which achieved the highest level of validation for clinical rigor by the Validation Institute, enables people with qualifying medical conditions to pay for evidence-based lifestyle interventions with HSA/FSA funds in compliance with IRS guidelines. Truemed works with more than 3,000 merchants, ranging from Peloton and Eight Sleep to Nike Strength and 24 Hour Fitness. The company closed a $34 million Series A funding round in December 2025 led by Andreessen Horowitz. Learn more at www.truemed.com

SOURCE Truemed