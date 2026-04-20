Truemed and NOBULL Partner to Make Premium Training Gear HSA/FSA-Eligible

NOBULL becomes one of the first performance footwear brands to unlock pre-tax health dollars for serious athletes

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leading HSA/FSA marketplace for top preventive health products, today announced it has partnered with premium performance athletic brand, NOBULL, to enable customers to use HSA and FSA funds toward eligible training footwear.

More than $150 billion sits in HSA and FSA accounts across the country – most of it unspent. This partnership gives NOBULL customers a direct way to put those dollars toward the training gear they're already buying. Qualifying customers can complete a short health survey on NOBULL's site, and if a licensed provider determines medical necessity, they receive a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) and use their HSA or FSA card to pay for eligible products.

"NOBULL is a brand built to support you in your pursuit of mental, emotional, and physical strength," said Susie Mulder, Chief Operating Officer, NOBULL. "We are proud to expand access to our footwear and nutrition products through Truemed, reinforcing our dedication to the wellness community."

"Performance fitness and preventive health are the same conversation," said Justin Mares, Founder & CEO, Truemed. "NOBULL has built one of the most respected brands in that space, and this partnership gives their customers a way to use the pre-tax dollars they've already set aside for their health on the gear that keeps them training."

NOBULL selected Truemed as its exclusive HSA/FSA payments partner, reflecting Truemed's standing as the category leader, with best-in-class checkout technology, deep compliance expertise, and an HSA/FSA-native consumer network that recently surpassed 1 million monthly site visits. NOBULL joins Truemed's network of more than 3,000 merchants - including Peloton, Eight Sleep, and Garmin. Visit www.truemed.com to learn more.

About NOBULL: NOBULL is a no BS training-inspired wellness brand. Built to support you in your pursuit of mental, emotional, and physical strength.

NOBULL is known for their best-in-class, award-winning footwear. With options across training, lifestyle and nutrition, NOBULL has the tools for anyone who wants to be a better version of themselves and get stronger physically, mentally and emotionally.

In 2023, Mike Repole invested in NOBULL. Repole, a successful serial entrepreneur with a track record of building and selling profitable, multi-billion dollar businesses, acquired a majority stake in the growing brand. The partnership stems from Mike's shared mentality and mindset with NOBULL's brand ethos, which centers on hard work and no excuses.

About Truemed: Truemed lets consumers pay for the world's top preventive health products using HSAs/FSAs. Truemed works directly with thousands of leading brands and manages end-to-end IRS compliance, including medical evaluations conducted by independent clinicians who can issue Letters of Medical Necessity (LMNs) to qualified individuals. Truemed features the leading fitness, sleep, supplement and health tech products, ranging from Peloton and 24 Hour Fitness to Nike Strength and Eight Sleep. Learn more at www.truemed.com.

SOURCE Truemed