TruHeight Expands Beyond Growth Support, Launching New Organic Superfood Gummies and Clean-Ingredient Protein Waffles to Support Kids' Everyday Wellness Routines

The new TruHeight Fruits & Veggies Superfood Gummy and the Protein Energy Waffle brings TruHeight's clean-label approach to families looking for a convenient way to incorporate nutrient-rich solutions into their everyday lives.

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHeight, the family nutrition brand known for its growth and development supplements, today announced the launch of two new products: TruHeight Fruits & Veggies Gummies and the TruHeight Protein Energy Waffle. The new lineup extends the brand beyond its core growth support range into everyday whole-food nutrition and grab-and-go energy, all built on the clean-label standards customers expect from TruHeight.

TruHeight Fruits & Veggies Superfood Gummy TruHeight Protein Energy Waffle

The launch reflects growing demand from TruHeight's community for simple, convenient products that fit busy family routines. Each new product is designed to deliver real nutrition without artificial sweeteners or hard-to-read ingredient lists.

"Our customers already trust us for their kids' daily nutrition. These products let us support the whole family across more moments in the day, from the morning rush to a post-practice snack, without compromising on quality."

— [Justin Rapoport / Eden Stelmach], Co-Founders, TruHeight

TruHeight Fruits & Veggies Gummy

TruHeight Fruits & Veggies is a convenient, mixed berry flavored gummy made with 40+ organic fruits and vegetables to help support daily nutrition, immune health, gut balance, and natural energy — all in one simple daily serving.

40+ organic superfoods in every serving, including fruits, vegetables, and botanicals.

Gluten free, non-GMO, vegetarian, and vegan.

Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

Mixed berry flavor. No mixing required — just eat and go.

TruHeight Protein Energy Waffle

The TruHeight Protein Energy Waffle is a soft, lightly crisp waffle with a smooth honey maple filling, built for real breakfast flavor and real nutrition. Individually wrapped and ready to eat, it is designed to fit in a lunchbox, a gym bag, or a desk drawer for whenever energy is needed.

5g of protein and 7g of fiber per waffle, and low in sugar.

No artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with allulose and monk fruit.

Honey Maple flavor in a clean, easy-to-read label.

Ten individually wrapped waffles per box for grab-and-go convenience.

Made for kids, teens, and active families fueling school, practice, and busy days.

Availability

The TruHeight Protein Energy Waffle will be available beginning June 15, 2026, and TruHeight Fruits & Veggies beginning June 19, 2026, everywhere TruHeight is sold.

About TruHeight

TruHeight is a family nutrition brand on a mission to help kids, teens, and adults reach their full potential through clean, science-backed products. From its growth and development supplements to its new everyday nutrition lineup, TruHeight focuses on high-quality ingredients, transparent labels, and formats that fit real family routines. TruHeight products are available direct-to-consumer and through leading retail and online marketplaces.

Media Contact

Kim Brown

TruHeight PR

678.829.9075

[email protected]

truheightvitamins.com

SOURCE TruHeight